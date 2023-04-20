More
    Costa Rica and China Sign Agreement and Acknowledge Each Other as Reliable Trade Partners

    The authorities of Costa Rica and China signed a Mutual Recognition Agreement (ARM) through which the countries recognize each other as reliable partners and seek to facilitate and ensure mutual trade. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, April 14th, 2023 through a press release.

    ARMs are instruments negotiated and subscribed between 2 or more countries. Among other things, it seeks to recognize importers and exporters that have obtained AEO certification. In this way, they obtain benefits at the counterpart customs.

    Certified as preferential conditions

    “Companies certified as OEA-Costa Rica receive preferential conditions for the dispatch of their merchandise in China, which generates a reduction in costs and less time in customs procedures”, said the general director of Customs, Gerardo Bolaños. In Costa Rica, there are more than 30 companies that have this distinction.

    The spokesman also explained that benefits are obtained by importing the goods from one of the more than 4,500 that have said certificate in China. “The countries that sign these agreements agree to take the necessary measures to strengthen the security of the logistics supply chain”, reported the Treasury.

    Costa Rica has signed MRAs with Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Colombia; also with Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, through the Regional Agreement of the Americas. The OEA program is voluntary and free, so any business that meets the requirements established to obtain the certification can participate.

