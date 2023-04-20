Afro Film Festival Will Be Screened in Guanacaste

From April 21st to 23rd, 2023, the African and Diaspora Film Festival will take place outdoors in Liberia, Guanacaste. This event is a project of the ‘Fundación Arte y Culturapara el Desarrollo’ (FUACDE), with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the municipalities of San José, Limón, Liberia, the San José Vive project, the Association for Culture of Liberia, the universities of Costa Rica, Veritas, Latina of Costa Rica, State at a Distance, Technological of Costa Rica, and National.

Contribute to cultural, historical, scientific and economic contributionsof people of African descent

Carol Britton González, general director of FUACDE, stated that “this festival seeks to contribute to the promotion of knowledge and the appreciation of the cultural, historical, scientific and economic contributions, among others, of people of African descent, favoring a change in the collective imaginaries regarding the Afro peoples of the Americas and the world”. An exchange with influential artists from the film industry was also proposed, from several countries such as: the USA, Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, among others, where diversity, inclusion and training of young Costa Rican filmmakers in general and Afro-Costa Ricans are promoted, Britton added.

The presence of influential personalities of US movies industry is also planned. There will be guests and international guests of a high cinematographic level, including Hollywood celebrities, such as Cheryl B. Isaacs, who was 2 times president of the American Academy Awards (Oscar Awards). The renowned and award-winning directors will also be present: KasiLemmons, director of the films: ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ (about the life of Whitney Houston) and ‘Harriet in Search of Freedom’, nominated for an Oscar for several categories. Also, Gina Prince-Bythewood, director of the films ‘The Woman King’ and ‘Beyond the Lights’.

There will also be the participation of the folklorist singer-songwriter Guadalupe Urbina, who has earned an important place in the Costa Rican musical environment and recognition for the quality of her musical work in Latin America and Europe.