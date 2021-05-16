More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Controversial Pipeline Expansion in Canada is Slowed by Eight Hummingbird Nests

    The Ministry of the Environment orders the cessation of work until August 20th so as not to put the nesting season at risk

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Controversial Pipeline Expansion in Canada is Slowed by Eight Hummingbird Nests

    The Ministry of the Environment orders the cessation of work until August 20th so as not to put the nesting season at risk
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    50 Things to Do in Costa Rica (Part 2)

    The Land of “Pura Vida” Awaits You
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    An Earthquake Shakes The Capital Of Panama; No Damage Reported

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 shook the capital of Panama in the early hours of this Saturday and scared many of its inhabitants. No damage was immediately reported
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Work related to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline (in the Canadian province of British Columbia) has been suspended for four months. The decision, by the federal Ministry of the Environment, is due to an agent confirming that at least eight hummingbird nests near the city of Burnaby are in danger from construction activities. The official’s visit was due to the accusations of environmentalists. The provision will be in effect until August 20th, when the nesting season will be over.

    The order, issued on April 16th, is backed by the Migratory Birds Act, established by the Canadian Parliament in 1917 and updated in 1994. This rule states that, unless specific regulation is implemented, “the nests cannot be damaged, destroyed, disturbed or removed ”and even though the species are not in danger of extinction. Not only Ana’s hummingbirds (calypte anna) live in these forests, also song sparrows and blackbirds, among other birds, frequent the foliage.

    Particularly vulnerable

    “Because it is nesting season, migratory birds are particularly vulnerable at this time,” says the Canadian Ministry of the Environment in a statement. The ministry specified the damage that these nests would incur due to “cutting down of vegetation and trees, or other disturbing activities such as digging, using chainsaws or heavy machinery,” recalling the aspects that the Act defends on migratory birds.

    The Trans Mountain pipeline has been in operation since 1953. It remains to this day the only line that transports oil from the province of Alberta to the shores of British Columbia. The Justin Trudeau government approved its expansion in November 2016, but under certain conditions. In May 2018, Trudeau announced its nationalization: some 4.5 billion Canadian dollars (3 billion euros at the time) paid to the Kinder Morgan company.

    Despite criticism from environmentalists and indigenous communities, Trudeau definitively authorized the expansion project in June 2019, with the aim of tripling the oil shipping capacity (some 900,000 barrels per day when construction is completed). He did so a day after declaring a climate emergency in Canada, receiving so much criticism in the country. The Canadian Prime Minister has stressed that it is possible to find a balance between economic development and environmental care.

    Appeals filed by opponents of the Trans Mountain expansion have not been successful in court. The protection of the nests slows down the progress of this project for at least four months. According to the most recent estimates, the work will have a total cost of 12.6 billion Canadian dollars (8.46 billion euros).

    Economic benefits

    The Trudeau government is confident in the economic benefits of the Trans Mountain expansion. This initiative has become more relevant as a result of the decree of President Joe Biden, signed at the end of January, regarding the termination of the construction and operating permits for Keystone XL. This pipeline was planned to send Canadian crude to US refineries. On April 21, Canada pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions between 40% and 45% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous article50 Things to Do in Costa Rica (Part 2)
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

      Controversial Pipeline Expansion in Canada is Slowed by Eight Hummingbird Nests

      The Ministry of the Environment orders the cessation of work until August 20th so as not to put the nesting season at risk
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Orchid from Costa Rica Flourished in Singapore’s Famed “Gardens by the Bay

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      Singapore's famed “Gardens by the Bay” is the biggest attraction in this Southeast Asian parliamentary republic. It has 101 hectares and houses more than...
      Read more

      How to Properly Get Rid of Insects from Your House

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      Keep insects out of your house in the most appropriate way. Avoid doing them as little damage as possible. Rainfall can have a profound...
      Read more

      San Carlos of Costa Rica is Reforested with the Planting of 1000 Trees

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      In order to mitigate the negative effect of climate change and pollution, the “Friends of a Million Trees Association” intervenes in basins, wetlands, protected...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Weighs Banning Oil Exploitation and Boosts Decarbonization

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      This week, the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, highlighted, in his annual message before the Legislative Assembly, the actions framed in the National...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »