    Consuming Hydrolyzed Collagen Reduces Joint Wear

    Collagen levels begin to decline after the age of 25, which is why it is recommended to consume hydrogen supplements

    Collagen is key in the formation of fibers and works to give consistency to tissues such as skin, hair, nails and joints. It progressively deteriorates over the years, as well as due to genetic predisposition and external aggressions.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in 2015 that the loss of collagen fibers increases the probability of joint wear and tear, skin problems, bone loss and weakness in teeth, hair and nails.

    To avoid these types of problems, products have been created to supply the body with protein, for example, consuming 10 grams of hydrolyzed collagen daily increases gastrointestinal absorption by 95%.

    When and why to take hydrollagen supplements

    Collagen levels start to decline around the age of 25, so it is advisable to take hydrollagen supplements. There are some that are supplemented with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, such as Hydrollagen Q10, which improves the antioxidant response of cells, tissues and organs.

    According to Álvaro Cornejo, general manager of Megalabs Centroamérica, this product is intended to contribute to the improvement of people’s health and provides components that affect aspects of beauty and personal care.

    He added that there are scientific studies that have shown that hydrolyzed collagen is a supplement indicated to prevent and treat chronic degenerative diseases, such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.

    Among the benefits that those who consume Hydrollagen Q10 acquire, Cornejo mentioned:

    – Decrease in joint wear.

    – Pain reduction.

    – Greater joint flexibility and mobility.

    – Prevention of joint deterioration in athletes.

    – Improves the appearance of the skin and nails.

    – Provides health and shine to the appearance of the hair, and prevents hair loss.

    The Hydrollagen Q10 formula contains vitamins A, C, E, D3, Zinc, Biotin B7, Selenium, Hydrolyzed Collagen and Coenzyme 10; These ingredients are key in controlling aging. In addition, it is sugar-free, gluten-free, and has excellent gastrointestinal absorption.

