Costa Rican Agricultural Sector Returns to International Fairs

After more than a year of not being able to attend in person the different international export promotion fairs, the agricultural sector of Costa Rica returned to promote the diversity and quality of its offer of fresh products at the most important fair of this sector in Spain: Fruit Attraction 2021, in Madrid.

This year the fair will be in a hybrid format, with face-to-face participation and also the possibility of holding virtual meetings. More than 140 countries, 95,000 visitors, 2,000 exhibiting companies and 18 productive sectors related to agriculture are expected to attend.

The Costa Rican delegation present at the fair is made up of the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) and the companies Tropifoods, Jalaram Fruit SA, Fruit Marketing SRL, Productos Agropecuarios VISA, Grupo Acón, Corporación Bananera Nacional, Tropicales del Valle and Golden Roots. While the national offer that is promoted includes: banana, pineapple, chayote and roots and tubers such as cassava, sweet potato, eddoes, taro, ginger, turmeric, etc.

National participation in Fruit Attraction has several objectives, such as making Costa Rican agricultural companies known, their product offerings, and positioning Costa Rica as an innovative and sustainable country. In addition, it seeks to strengthen the businesses that are already underway and strengthen the relationship with current clients.

Vast experience

“The agricultural sector of Costa Rica accumulates more than 135 years of experience harvesting a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, which has made us stand out in international markets for the flavor and color of the products, as well as for the certified quality and excellent production processes that characterize the Costa Rican sector. Today we are very proud of our agricultural sector because it has known how to reinvent itself, adapt to changes and continue to show excellence as always. We hope that this fair will generate more business and that the reactivation will be consolidated more and more in this sector”, said Álvaro Piedra, PROCOMER’s Export Director.

Among the activities that the national delegation will carry out at Fruit Attraction are a cooking show with Costa Rican products, as well as the presence of a barista who will make different preparations of Costa Rican coffee for the attendees to taste.

Strengthening our commercial relationships

“For Grupo Acón it is extremely important to participate in these types of events that represent true platforms to strengthen our commercial relationships and that allow us to enter new business opportunities. We are excited to share the good news with clients and friends, such as our Carbon Neutral Certification and to be able to talk again in person about our future plans. We are grateful for the invaluable work of PROCOMER in organizing this fair, where the best products of Costa Rica are promoted”, added Ignacio Castillo, Marketing and Logistics Manager of Grupo Acón, Piña Division.

As part of the promotion of the country prior to the fair, PROCOMER carried out digital marketing campaigns to publicize the exportable offer that will be in the Costa Rica Pavilion and contact potential buyers; using a site that was created for the promotion of the agricultural sector in international markets such as https://exquisitebynaturecr.com/fruit-attraction-2021/.