    Creation Of the Women's Symphony Orchestra Seeks to Make Costa Rican Interpreters Visible

    Dedicated to music practice, teaching and research from all over the country

    A group of 70 women dedicated to music practice, teaching and research from all over the country make up the Bicentennial Women’s Symphony Orchestra, which seeks to make visible the contribution of Costa Rican composers, teachers and interpreters. The group, formed exclusively within the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence, carry out two face-to-face concerts. at the Liceo de Costa Rica.

    Making history

    “With the formation of this Symphony Orchestra we are making history. The participation of women in the cultural and artistic life of the country is increasing, its positive impact has been reflected in different areas such as practice and musical artistic teaching, reversing a historical trend that our country presented for decades”, declared the Vice President of the Republic, Epsy Campbell.

    By virtue of the tribute made to all the country’s female musicians, a work by Rocío Sáenz, one of the most important composers of the last century in Costa Rica, will be presented. Thus, his works were rescued with the support of the University of Costa Rica. Likewise, the presentation can be enjoyed virtually on the Liceo de Costa Rica Facebook page.

