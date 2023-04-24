Communication and Adaptation: Essential Skills in Health Care in Costa Rica

Primary Care is the first level of medical care, being essential to offer the population access to health services that adequately cover all their needs. Here we analyze what skills are necessary for all those health professionals who want to dedicate themselves to Health Care.

Health Care addresses the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of common diseases, as well as the promotion of healthy habits and health education. In addition, it is the service where patients are referred to specialists, according to their medical needs.

Currently, a considerable part of the requests for assistance in Primary Care is focused on mental health, with problems such as stress or anxiety. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that health staff becomes familiar with the basic guidelines for your treatment. In this way, workers in this sector must have a series of qualities and adequate knowledge that allow them to offer quality care to patients.

Communication skills

It is essential that they are able to communicate effectively with patients, their families and other members of the medical team, being able to understand them and explain diagnoses and treatments clearly. For this reason, these professionals have to be empathetic towards their patients, as well as have a solid and committed professional ethic.

Listening skills

They must be good listeners and be attentive to people’s needs and concerns. They also need to be respectful and patient with the values and beliefs of those they serve.

Upgrading and training skills

Medicine and health care are constantly evolving, so a primary care professional must have updating skills and continuous training, to keep up with the latest developments in this sector, and offer quality care to their patients.

Teamwork skills

Teamwork is very important, especially when the main objective is to improve the quality of patient care. Primary Care staff must be made up of collaborative and decisive people, being able to solve complex problems both alone and in work teams. In addition, it is essential that they are flexible and know how to adapt to the complex situations in which they will find themselves involved throughout their professional career.

“Primary Care professionals face very complex situations on a daily basis, both work and emotional. It is essential that these health professionals have the right skills to meet the needs of their patients. At Faro Edtech we understand that Primary Care is an essential component of a strong and sustainable health system, and its importance must be reinforced and prioritized. For this reason, we work to improve and promote the training system of all its professionals, in order to ensure that they have the necessary skills and knowledge to provide quality care to patients”, a company representative concludes.