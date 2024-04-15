More
    Coffee Lover?Fair Will Take Place in May at the National Stadium of Costa Rica

    It will take place at the National Stadium

    , which will take place on May 18 and 19, at the National Stadium.The event also aims to support small and medium-sized coffee companies in the country.

    Multipurpose event

    In addition to exhibitors, the agenda promises educational, cultural, social good and public interest entertainment.The programming includes informative talks, workshops and cultural presentations.Registration for exhibitors is now open.

    Facts in brief:

    What: a Coffee Fair

    Where: National Stadium

    When: May 18 and 19Time From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Entry: ₡3 thousand. Children and seniors free

    Pet Friendly Event

