CO2 Emissions From Fossil Fuels Increased Little in 2022 According to the International Energy Agency

CO2 emissions from fossil fuels, which cause the greenhouse effect, will grow by just 1% this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said this week. The IEA estimates that these CO2 emissions will represent 33.8 billion tons in 2022, just over 300 million tons more than in 2021.

That increase is clearly lower than the increase of more than 2,000 million tons that the world experienced last year, when the economy was reactivated after the stoppage of the pandemic, the agency explained.

Emissions caused by coal will increase this year due to the war in Ukraine, which has caused the price of crude oil and natural gas to rise. But those emissions will be balanced by the increased use of renewable energy sources.

Emissions caused by coal will register an increase of 2% this year (200 million tons of CO2). According to climate scientists, the world must cut its CO2 emissions in half by 2030 to keep alive the hope of controlling the increase in global temperature to a maximum of 1.5ºC. Approximately one million tons of CO2 were not sent into the atmosphere thanks to these clean technologies.

Real structural positive changes

“This means that CO2 emissions are growing much less rapidly this year than feared – and that government policies are causing real structural changes,” explained IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. Solar and wind energy production grew by more than 700 terawatts in 2022, a record figure, according to the IEA.

The largest emitter of CO2, China, will remain at the same levels in 2022, explained the IEA.