Central Bank of Costa Rica Announces Dates for The Withdrawal of Banknotes Printed on Cotton Paper

Following up on what they announced in October of this year, the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) remembers the dates from which the banknotes of ₡ 2,000, ₡ 5,000, ₡ 20,000 and ₡ 50,000 printed on cotton substrate will be withdrawn from circulation.
As of the dates indicated below, those banknotes will lose their value as a means of payment, but they may be exchanged or deposited in the financial entities:
Date Detail
January 1,2022
Fifty thousand colones bills are withdrawn from circulation
(₡ 50,000) and those of twenty thousand colones (₡ 20,000), issued in
cotton paper. As of that date, they can be exchanged or
deposited in financial institutions.
March 1,2022
Five thousand colones bills (₡ 5000), issued on cotton paper. From that date, they canbe exchanged or deposited in financial institutions.
May 1,2022
Two thousand colones bills (₡ 2000), issued on cotton paper. From that date, they can be exchanged or deposited in financial institutions.
On the other hand, the bills printed on cotton paper of ₡ 10,000 will coexist as
means of payment with the new ones of these denominations, printed in polymer (material similar to plastic) and put into circulation in mid-October, to date that
the Central Bank establishes and that it will inform in a timely manner.