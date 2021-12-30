More
    Search
    Money
    Updated:

    Central Bank of Costa Rica Announces Dates for The Withdrawal of Banknotes Printed on Cotton Paper

    Nonetheless they will continue to be exchanged or deposited in national financial entities

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Following up on what they announced in October of this year, the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) remembers the dates from which the banknotes of ₡ 2,000, ₡ 5,000, ₡ 20,000 and ₡ 50,000 printed on cotton substrate will be withdrawn from circulation.

    As of the dates indicated below, those banknotes will lose their value as a means of payment, but they may be exchanged or deposited in the financial entities:

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Date Detail

    January 1,2022

    Fifty thousand colones bills are withdrawn from circulation

    (₡ 50,000) and those of twenty thousand colones (₡ 20,000), issued in

    cotton paper. As of that date, they can be exchanged or

    deposited in financial institutions.

    March 1,2022

    Five thousand colones bills (₡ 5000), issued on cotton paper. From that date, they canbe exchanged or deposited in financial institutions.

    May 1,2022

    Two thousand colones bills (₡ 2000), issued on cotton paper. From that date, they can be exchanged or deposited in financial institutions.

    On the other hand, the bills printed on cotton paper of ₡ 10,000 will coexist as

    means of payment with the new ones of these denominations, printed in polymer (material similar to plastic) and put into circulation in mid-October, to date that

    the Central Bank establishes and that it will inform in a timely manner.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleWill Remote Working Definitively Stay After the Pandemic?
    Next article“Television De Andalusia”Came to costa Rica Looking for Spaniards Living in Guanacaste and Southern Caribbean
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    “Television De Andalusia”Came to costa Rica Looking for Spaniards Living in Guanacaste and Southern Caribbean

    Andalusian television, Canal Sur, sent two production teams to Costa Rica as part of its program Andalucía X El Mundo.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER