More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    CDC Says Covid-19 Should No Longer Disrupt
    Our Daily Lives

    By Beleida Delgado
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a press release on August 11th, said that the agency “simplified” its Covid-19 Guide so that the public can better protect themselves. Of note, the CDC did not mention any different recommendations for unvaccinated people than for those who received the vaccine. Why not?

    “Today we are in a stronger place as a nation, with more tools, such as vaccines, boosters and treatments, to protect ourselves and our communities from serious illness from Covid-19”, said Greta Massetti, author of the Weekly Morbidity Report and CDC mortality. According to Massetti, we have a better understanding of how to protect people from exposure to the virus, such as using high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guide acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but it also helps us get to a point where Covid-19 is no longer severely disrupting our daily lives.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    CDC Says Covid-19 Should No Longer Disrupt Our Daily Lives

    What new tools are you talking about? We have had shots for 20 months, boosters for over a year, and very early “treatments” (if you consider the ones the CDC never recognized). Was the CDC against high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation before this bulletin?

    What exactly has changed? Are daily cases falling?

    No. They are not much different than they were in the fall of 2021, and are significantly higher than the summer breaks of the last 2 years. Death rates from Covid-19 are about the same across all reported age groups, whether or not a person is vaccinated.

    It would be very difficult for the CDC to have different guidelines based on vaccination status if there was no benefit to getting the shot. Isn’t this the real reason for the “simplified” orientation?

    Oh, and one last question; these data are 3 months old. How are the vaccinated doing compared to the unvaccinated now? Or is this not necessary now that there are no longer any special taxes for the unvaccinated?

    But one thing is for sure; if this has become a “vaccine pandemic”, we certainly do not want to see the data to prove it.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceDr. Madhava Setty
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Impacting
    Healthcare Services
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsBeleida Delgado -

    5 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is ImpactingHealthcare Services

    Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and the Digital Gateway have a key role in the evolution that health services are having after the pandemic.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER