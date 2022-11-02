More
    CDC Director Admits Giving False Information About Covid Vaccine Safety Monitoring

    Walensky said the CDC did not review certain reports of vaccine adverse events in 2021, even though the agency previously said it began reviewing such reports in February 2021

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), publicly acknowledged for the first time that the agency provided false information about the safety monitoring of the Covid-19 vaccine.

    In a letter made public, Walensky told Sen. Ron Johnson that the CDC did not review certain types of adverse event reports at all in 2021, even though the agency previously said it began reviewing such reports in February 2021.

    “CDC conducted a PRR [proportional reporting ratio] analysis between March 25, 2022 and July 31, 2022,” Walensky said.

    “The CDC also recently addressed an earlier statement made to The Epoch Times to clarify that the PRRs did not run between February 26, 2021 and September 30, 2021.”

    Outside the agency

    The CDC had promised in various documents, as early as 2021, to perform a type of analysis called proportional reporting ratio (PRR) on reports submitted to VAERS. However, the agency said in June that it did not conduct PRRs and that conducting them was “outside the purview of the agency.”

    Faced with this contradiction, Dr. John Su, a CDC official, told The Epoch Times in July that the agency began performing RRP in February 2021 and “continues to do so to date.”

    But just a few weeks later, the CDC said John Su was wrong: “The CDC conducted PRRs from March 25, 2022 through July 31, 2022,” a spokeswoman told The Epoch Times in August.

    Walensky’s recent letter shows she knew his agency gave false information.

