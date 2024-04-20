Cars That Fly?That Will Be a Reality in Costa Rica for 2026

For decades there has been talk that the next limit of mass human transportation will be flying cars. This would become a reality in Costa Rica, starting in 2026.The flying vehicle innovation that will be incorporated into the Costa Rican market is the X2 model from the Xpeng brand, from the Purdy Group.This model is on public view at Expomóvil 2024, at the Pedregal Events Center, in Belén de Heredia.

Advantages

The Xpeng is a flying vehicle, which was shown in a similar version at CES Las Vegas 2024, the world’s largest technology event.It will be a model that has autonomy and has capacity for one person.According to Ernesto Rodríguez, general manager of Xpeng in Costa Rica, this version of the flying vehicle will be available for the general market.

“It will be available to the public starting in 2026, as is logical, marketing will begin in China, where the brand comes from and it will expand to the European and American markets quickly,” Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez points out that Costa Rica, together with Grupo Purdy, constitutes the 5th global representative of the Xpeng brand and the first in continental America.“I am sure that with that level of preference we will have it soon,” he emphasized.

How to acquire it?

The Xpeng manager insists that the electric vehicle model will be available to the entire public.Regarding the price, they estimate that it will be similar to that of a luxury sports car.

“It is not incomparable, it is accessible to a target, niche market, not so popular in its beginnings”After its launch in China, the world’s largest vehicle market, the model would arrive in the country gradually.

A change in the traditional transportation model

This flying vehicle upon its entry into the country would represent a change in the traditional transportation model, it is even expected that permits would have to be requested from the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and other entities, prior to its incursion into the country. It will be in 2026 that the country will witness the incorporation of the first flying cars in the region.