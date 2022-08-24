More
    Burger King San Pedro in Costa Rica Becomes the First Veggie Restaurant in Latin America

    The Veggie Store is a new concept that includes products that taste like meat and chicken, but are plant-based, without losing the original BK® flavor

    After years of development and successful tests, Burger King® announces its first restaurant, in all of Latin America, with an exclusive menu of plant-based products, maintaining the same flavor that we all know.

    In a pilot plan that will initially last a week, the chosen point is the emblematic Burger King® in San Pedro. This restaurant, the largest of chain in the country located right next to the Rotonda de la Hispanidad, will undergo a transformation in its decoration and customer options, in accordance with this new and innovative concept.

    The international fast food chain is making these openings of restaurants with a Veggie Menu around the world, to offer its products to all BK® lovers, along with flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans alike; with the same unique flavor as their beef and chicken counterparts.

    For example, the Veggie Whopper®, which has been a success among Costa Rican consumers for more than a year, can now be ordered double, with cheese, with barbecue sauce or stacker sauce, with guacamole and more additional ingredients; always accompanied by French fries, onion rings or hash browns. In addition, customers can taste the Veggie Whopper® Pura Vida (with ground beans, toasted tortillas, and Lizano sauce), or the Veggie Guacamole, for avocado lovers. The new Veggie Menu is complemented by two new star products: the new Veggie King™ (King de Pollo®) and the Veggie Nuggets.

    First country in all of Latin America

    “We are very proud that Costa Rica is the first country in all of Latin America with a restaurant that will exclusively offer a Veggie Menu to its customers. This reflects our commitment always to have a diverse and innovative range of products, applying new technologies, without losing our delicious flavor”, commented Vladimir Monestel, marketing director of Burger King® Costa Rica.

    Starting this Thursday, August 25th, BK® San Pedro will exclusively offer the Veggie Menu for a week, so those who want to enjoy this new experience will have to visit it as soon as possible.

    The Veggie Menu can be enjoyed at the restaurant and through any home delivery platform (to addresses located within the coverage area of ​​BK® San Pedro).

