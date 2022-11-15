British Airways Resumes Its Flights to Costa Rica for the 2022-2023 Season

From November 8th and until March 25th, 2023, the British airline British Airways will fly direct three times a week to the Juan Santamaría International Airport from London Gatwick Airport.

“The return of British Airways to Costa Rica means that we recover this important connection with the London market,” said William Rodríguez, tourism minister. The chief added that “this is one of the destinations that has responded best since the post-pandemic opening in Europe.

“We hope that with the three weekly flights from Gatwick we can see a significant increase in the arrival of English tourist to our country. And thus the market is increasingly encouraged with a view to a gradual growth of operations from the English capital,” he added.

Data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) indicate that the United Kingdom has become the main source market for European tourists to Costa Rica. Between January and October of this year, more than 55,000 British tourists have arrived by air in Costa Rica. Behind the United Kingdom are Germany and France as issuers of visitors to our country.

The flights

British Airways will make the journeys to Costa Rica on a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. Schedule to San José from November 8th, 2022. It will fly to San José on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays:

Flight BA 2237: Departs London at 11:05 AM. and arrives in San José at 4:40 p.m.

Flight BA2236: Departs San Jose at 6:30 p.m. and arrives at 10:50 a.m. of the next day.

After the pandemic, British Airways resumed the route between London and Costa Rica at the end of last year, also for the period between the end of 2021 and Easter 2022.

To date, the Juan Santamaría International Airport connects with more than 25 destinations around the world. Among the airlines that fly to the Old Continent are: Iberia and Iberojet (Spain), Lufthansa (Germany), Air France (France), Edelweiss (Switzerland) and British Airways.