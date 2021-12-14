British Airways Resumes Flights to Costa Rica

British Airwayswill directly connect the city of London with the Juan Santamaría International Airport three times a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.The first flight of this 2021 landedin the country after 7 p.m. this past Thursday with 300 passengers on board.

Its return to the capital of England was at 9 p.m. with 160 travelers. Vladimir Salgado, British Airways Sales Manager for Costa Rica, highlighted the return to the country is under the protection of strict sanitary measures.

“We know that some customers have not flown for a long time. We can assure you that we have a range of measures against COVID-19 to provide stress-free and hassle-free travel,”he said.

Temporary flight

Gustavo Alvarado, Minister of Tourism, reported that this flight is temporary, due to the high season in Costa Rica. British Airways will fly continuously until Easter, and then will return to Costa Rica in October 2022.

“We hope that British Airways will significantly strengthen the numbers of visitors to our country. Particularly from the city of London, where we are very well positioned as a destination for wellness, adventure and nature”, said Alvarado.

To date, the Juan Santamaría International Airport connects with 25 destinations around the world. This through the operation of 21 international airlines. Five of them fly to the Old Continent: Iberia (Spain), Lufthansa (Germany), Air France (France), Edelweiss (Switzerland) and now British Airways.