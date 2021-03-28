More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    “BIRDWATCH” The New Twitter Feature

    Twitter is working on its new Birdwatch feature to monitor disinformation.

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    “BIRDWATCH” The New Twitter Feature

    Twitter unveiled a new function aimed at shoveling misinformation or erroneous content, it is Birdwatch. This new system allows users...
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Abortion Is an Issue that Attracts Controversy

    It is an important year to celebrate the achievements of women, not only because the world needs good news...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    New Tico Film Will Make You Reflect on the Value of Moments With Loved Ones

    As of April 15th, the main cinemas of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) will have the Costa Rican film...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Twitter unveiled a new function aimed at shoveling misinformation or erroneous content, it is Birdwatch.

    This new system allows users to discuss and provide context to tweets that they believe are misleading or false.

    The function is called Birdwatch, it is an independent section of Twitter, as we mentioned earlier at the beginning, it will only be available to a small group of users, mainly on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Twitter has taken its promise very seriously.

    This social network Twitter took its promise very seriously to fight against misinformation and Face news, for this reason, Twitter has decided to introduce a new tool that allows them to find misleading information that is published on the network.

    What is Birdwatch from Twitter?

    This project will not prioritize high-profile people or traditional data validators. However, users will need to use an account linked to a real phone number and email address.

    “Birdwatch allows people to identify the information in tweets that they believe are misleading or false, and write notes that provide informative context,” said the vice president of product of Twitter, Keith Coleman, in a press release.

    “We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information is spread by adding a context that people trust and find valuable”

    While Birdwatch will be cordoned off to a separate section of Twitter, the company said: “Eventually our goal is to make the notes directly visible in Tweets to the global Twitter audience, when there is consensus from a broad and diverse set of collaborations.

    How to alert of fake content with Birdwatch?

    Birdwatch is currently in a pilot phase available only to some users in the United States. However, Twitter has already explained to us how the tool works to be able to alert us of false content.

    By giving a publication that they consider misleading, the user will be able to create what Twitter calls “NOTE”. For this, they have to touch the three ellipses and choose the option (Contribute to Birdwatch)

    Is Birdwatch available in Spain and Latin America?

    As we have said before, for now, Birdwatch is only available in the United States.

    This is the first phase of the pilot project developed by Twitter. But if it works well, hopefully, it will spread to other countries.

    To complete this function, it will be very helpful for its users to manage this account with great care and importance when using it and sharing information with the rest of this community.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      SourceNorka Rico /TCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleAbortion Is an Issue that Attracts Controversy
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

      “BIRDWATCH” The New Twitter Feature

      Twitter unveiled a new function aimed at shoveling misinformation or erroneous content, it is Birdwatch. This new system allows users...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica Serves as Stage for National Geographic Debut on TikTok

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      Shouting ‘Pura vida’ and accompanied by a video montage with scenes from Costa Rica, the famous international magazine National Geographic made its debut on...
      Read more

      Puto Futuro: the Tico Virtual Dance Show that Reflects on the Pandemic

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      Puto Futuro is the name of the virtual university dance show that reflects on technology, reality, fiction and confinement around the idea of the...
      Read more

      Audiovisual Series Shows Cultural Legacy of Costa Rican Gastronomy

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      "Bicentennial: 200 Years of Independent Cuisine" is the name of the new audiovisual series that shows the cultural legacy of Costa Rican gastronomy. Through...
      Read more

      Interview with Nana Visitor: Inspiration for Today and Hope for the Future. (Part 2)

      Entertainment Bruce Callow -
      The character of Major Kira is one of Star Trek's most realistic and thought-provoking because of its depth and constant evolution
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »