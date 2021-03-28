Twitter unveiled a new function aimed at shoveling misinformation or erroneous content, it is Birdwatch.

This new system allows users to discuss and provide context to tweets that they believe are misleading or false.

The function is called Birdwatch, it is an independent section of Twitter, as we mentioned earlier at the beginning, it will only be available to a small group of users, mainly on a first-come, first-served basis.

Twitter has taken its promise very seriously.

What is Birdwatch from Twitter?

This project will not prioritize high-profile people or traditional data validators. However, users will need to use an account linked to a real phone number and email address.

“Birdwatch allows people to identify the information in tweets that they believe are misleading or false, and write notes that provide informative context,” said the vice president of product of Twitter, Keith Coleman, in a press release.

“We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information is spread by adding a context that people trust and find valuable”

While Birdwatch will be cordoned off to a separate section of Twitter, the company said: “Eventually our goal is to make the notes directly visible in Tweets to the global Twitter audience, when there is consensus from a broad and diverse set of collaborations.

How to alert of fake content with Birdwatch?

Birdwatch is currently in a pilot phase available only to some users in the United States. However, Twitter has already explained to us how the tool works to be able to alert us of false content.

By giving a publication that they consider misleading, the user will be able to create what Twitter calls “NOTE”. For this, they have to touch the three ellipses and choose the option (Contribute to Birdwatch)

Is Birdwatch available in Spain and Latin America?

As we have said before, for now, Birdwatch is only available in the United States.

This is the first phase of the pilot project developed by Twitter. But if it works well, hopefully, it will spread to other countries.

To complete this function, it will be very helpful for its users to manage this account with great care and importance when using it and sharing information with the rest of this community.