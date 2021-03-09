More
    Search
    Education
    Updated:

    Tico Public School Students Will Learn to Grow Their Own Food Through Virtual Courses

    A vital component of their integral formation

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Recommendations to Protect Your Hearing While Teleworking

    Having good hearing health is a fundamental pillar for daily life and work. However, the new dynamics imposed by...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Scholarships Will Be Granted to Women Who Wish to Study Engineering in Costa Rica

    The Fidélitas University has already opened the call for its Eng. Sandra Cauffman Scholarship contest, which offers five women...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyGUEST WRITER -

    Virtual Forum: Launch of the Book “Intrepids in Science and Technology”

    Within the framework of the commemoration of March 8th: International Women's Day; The Technological Publishing House of Costa Rica...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Some 1,500 students from public schools will be able to train through a virtual course on how to make home gardens to grow their own food. This is the “Food security and sowing” program developed by the Salomón Foundation through the Ministry of Public Education (MEP).

    The program seeks to help mainly those students who need to perform the Student Community Service, a graduation requirement in the last year of high school. The modules have a total duration of 30 hours and will begin in June, reported Liliana Mejía, director of the Foundation.

    Additionally, students will be able to continue with courses to delve into topics of their interest, she stressed. Interested students can request information through the Foundation and the MEP itself. In previous trainings, it was possible to impact not only the students, but also their parents, grandparents and relatives, said the director of the Foundation.

    Online donations needed

    The Foundation seeks donations in order to maintain these courses free of charge for the student community. “We need financial help because the platform is as if it were the rental of a place,” said Mejía.

    Interested persons or companies can make their donations through the Foundation’s website. They also intend to establish alliances for the realization, assembly and maintenance of the course.

    Mejía concluded that this project is an alternative for students because they will be able to carry out their communal work without leaving home, due to the current situation in the country due to the Pandemic.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourcePaula Ruiz
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleAre You Planning to Vacation in Costa Rica During the Easter Holiday?
    Next articleVirtual Forum: Launch of the Book “Intrepids in Science and Technology”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Recommendations to Protect Your Hearing While Teleworking

    Having good hearing health is a fundamental pillar for daily life and work. However, the new dynamics imposed by...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Scholarships Will Be Granted to Women Who Wish to Study Engineering in Costa Rica

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The Fidélitas University has already opened the call for its Eng. Sandra Cauffman Scholarship contest, which offers five women the possibility of pursuing one...
    Read more

    Bilingualism and Technological Careers Are Essential for the New Costa Rican Professionals

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    What do I need to train in order to be attractive in the job market? Where is the demand from employers heading? These are...
    Read more

    5+ Tips on Choosing the Best Online Homework Help Service

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    As a student, no matter if you’re in high school, college, or completing a post-graduate program, getting good grades is obviously one of your top priorities
    Read more

    Reducing the Gender Gap Remains a Challenge for Costa Rica

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    In terms of education, Costa Rica has a gender gap in favor of men, especially in math and science. This is shown by a...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years