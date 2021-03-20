More
    Guanacaste Airport Innovates with Powerful Internet System in the Terminal

    Service also becomes a platform for digital exposure and advertising for other businesses

    By TCRN STAFF
    Guanacaste Airport once again demonstrates actions to improve the experience of its passengers thanks to the implementation of its innovative 1,000 Mbps wireless broadband internet network, the only one in Central America, which allows both terminal users and stores within the airport navigate at high speed, and for free.
    This innovative system, which has strict security protocols to safeguard user information, allows passengers to take advantage of their waiting time prior to the flight, which generates greater comfort during their stay. Additionally, it becomes a technological e-commerce tool for companies in favor of the economic reactivation.


    World-class service


    A home has an average of 50 Mbps internet, while the terminal offers visitors more than 1,000 Mbps of speed. In other words, the system allows a simultaneous connection of up to 5000 devices. This improvement in internet quality makes the Guanacaste terminal one of the most up-to-date in the region in terms of free internet connectivity and positions it among the first world airports, equating the quality and safety of the service.
    “At the Guanacaste airport we have characterized ourselves for being pioneers and innovators in projects and have thought about offering a comprehensive service that adds value both to our visitors -who have qualified us for three consecutive years as the Best Airport in Latin America and the Caribbean in customer service- as well as to our business partners, with whom we work in a nearby to reactivate their businesses,” added César Jaramillo, general manager of the passenger terminal concessionaire.
    Guanacaste Airport is part of the VINCI Airports network. This experience gathered around the world allows it to implement services with the highest international standards and position themselves as a leader in quality and airport security.


    Best Airport in the region


    Recently, the Airports Council International (ACI) awarded for the third consecutive year the award for the Best Airport in the region in its category of less than 2 million passengers and an additional recognition called “The voice of the passenger”, which It is the result of the evaluation of the passengers who pass through the terminal and who assess the conditions of service, quality and safety offered by the airport.


    Opportunity to boost business

    Thanks to this novel system developed by the Costa Rican company Transdatelecom SA, the Guanacaste Airport will be able to continue supporting the local economy as the engine of its development, since it not only provides high-speed internet to the entire terminal, but also has a virtual portal, which becomes a showcase for businessmen and entrepreneurs to offer their services on this site, as a business directory, and will be seen by all those who connect to the terminal’s internet.
    “In addition to providing a unique service among the airports in the region, we are pleased to be able to contribute to expanding business opportunities in our country by allowing us to unite all sectors of commerce in Costa Rica with our visitors. We will become the point of reference for the visitor from their entry, during their stay and when they return”, commented Mauricio Hidalgo, General Director of Transdatelecom.

