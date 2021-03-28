More
    Abortion Is an Issue that Attracts Controversy

    Is abortion legal in the territory that the Republic of Costa Rica buys?

    By TCRN STAFF
    It is an important year to celebrate the achievements of women, not only because the world needs good news but because there are many reasons for hope.

    Change is always possible even during a pandemic.

    The green tide triumphed in Argentina After years of tireless campaigning, abortion was finally legalized in Argentina in December of last year.

    Abortion is legal until the 14th week of gestation, and later in cases of rape and risk to the life or health of the mother.

    It is a law that will save lives for the last 30 years, unsafe abortions have been the main cause of maternal death in the country.

     Which makes this news especially encouraging for Argentine women. But this was not easy when the Argentine Senate rejected a project to legalize abortion, it was a hard blow for the activists but only two years later time proved him right and abortion was legalized.

    The activists who fought to legalize abortion in Argentina say that this should inspire other women around the world, change may seem impossible but it is not.

    On the other hand, in Poland, they are also fighting for the legalization of abortion to become a reality since their government issued a ruling in favor of the almost total prohibition of abortion.

    What this triggered mass protests by women’s rights activists across the country. In Poland, women have organized into groups that continue to protest in the face of harassment, arrest, prosecution, and excessive use of police force. Honduras for its part gave support, through a reform constitutional to one of the toughest abortion laws in the world.

    South Korea’s decriminalization of abortion occurred was a decision prompted in part by the rise of the Me Too movement in the country.

     Thailand released that the parliament passed a law authorizing abortion in the first 12 weeks of gestation. This was a big step for a country where women could be imprisoned for aborting at any stage of pregnancy.

    While therapeutic abortion is the only type of legal abortion in Costa Rica. However, organizations defending the rights of women affirm that its application is very rare due to the lack of clarity about the cases in which doctors should or can practice it.

    Therapeutic abortion has been legal in Costa Rica since 1971, but after 5 decades it is at the center of a controversy over its application, in which demands from defenders of women’s rights are mixed.

     Currently, abortions are only allowed to preserve the life or health of the mother.

    They are not available in the form of demand without a given reason, in case of danger to the mother’s life, there is currently a protocol as a technical standard for the therapeutic interruption of pregnancy issued by the Executive Power during the Presidency of Carlos Alvarado.

