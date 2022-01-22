More
    Bill is Approved in Costa Rica That Allows Women to Choose Jobs Under Equal Conditions as Men

    Striving towards a more just society

    The Costa Rican Legislative Assembly approved this week the “Law for Freedom of Employment Choice for Women”, which seeks to guarantee women the freedom to choose a job under equal conditions as men.

    For this great step, they eliminated the prohibitions currently established in articles 87 and 90 of the Labor Code, which prevent women from carrying out work considered heavy or dangerous.Said initiative was presented by Silvia Hernández, liberationist deputy and President of the Legislative Assembly.

    “This law reforms 2 articles of the Labor Code, which maintained an obvious and open discrimination against women.” I appreciate the joint work of UN Women and the General Secretariat of Ibero-America for the contribution of a study on the autonomy and economic empowerment of women in the region, in which the repeal of discriminatory laws for women in Ibero-America was promoted,” she said.

    Freedom of choice

    This Law, gives women the freedom to choose employment, and only prohibits hiring minors under 18 years of age.The project was approved in second debate, unanimously this Thursday, January 20, with the support of 39 deputies.

