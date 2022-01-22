Costa Rican Pianist Debuts as an International Model on the Dolce and Gabbana runway at Milan Fashion Week

This Saturday, January 15th, at Milan Fashion Week, the catwalk of the internationally famous Italian fashion firm Dolce and Gabbana was held, which presented its new 2022-2023 men’s collection, where David Castillo Fung, a Costa Rican pianist, composer and model, made his debut.

The outfit that David modeled and the rest of the collection talk about the world of technology, the virtual and the infinite possibilities. This parade presented the men’s collection DG 22-23, which is a tribute to two universes that coexist: music and the metaverse. The complete Dolce and Gabbana parade, which also featured Machine Gun Kelly, American singer and actor, partner of actress Megan Fox, can be seen on the brand’s YouTube site.

Exotic intercultural characteristics

David arrived in Milan on January 5, received by the Crew Model Management agency, represented from Costa Rica by his mother agency, standing out from the first moment of his career by his exotic intercultural characteristics, for which he was chosen by the casting director of Dolce and Gabbana.

Before arriving in Milan, he had already had a promising career at Costa Rica, in the world of modeling, already walking on catwalks at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, Costa Rica Fashion Week and Universidad Creativa.

Musician

Parallel to his growth as a model, he has dedicated himself to the piano and finished all his high school courses in music with an emphasis on piano at the University of Costa Rica. He has been awarded several times as a piano player, such as the first prize in the intermediate category of the II National Latin American Piano Competition 2018.

At only 21 years old, his creative facet also extends to composition and sound engineering, for which he has participated in several audiovisual projects as a composer, arranger and sound designer for contemporary Costa Rican artists. In addition, he is a K-Pop dancer, notable for having won the K-Pop World Fest Costa Rica 2018 with his K-type crew.

David is the son of the outstanding artist Man Yu, who has participated in important international visual arts events and was recognized as an Essential Costa Rica ambassador, so David grew up surrounded by art and with great creative support.