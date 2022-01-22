Tips To Avoid Stress During Remote Working

The confinement of people due to the Omicron variant and the stress of working from home has caused mental states such as haste, frustration and fatigue to be highly altered.

For this reason we need to improve some habits and behavior patterns in the face of this “new normality” and the proper implementation of the “home office”. The SafeStartcompany suggests the following:

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

• Adapt a physical space in the home, suitable for teleworking activities

This includes a workstation with a chair, table, tools to use, ventilation, lighting, connectivity, and reduction of distractions, among others.

• Communication and planning

Talk with members of your household, colleagues and people who will interact with you on a daily basis while you are at home working, to clearly structure and plan how you will carry out your activities, routines, meetings, etc.

For example, if you have children and they distract you while you work, you will have stress, frustration not only with them, but also with the people you work with or clients, since distractions, yelling, orders, calls, teleconferences etc., will make your stress increase and therefore you will not make good decisions.

Amounts of stress and frustration

The pandemic also taught us the amount of stress and frustration that appeared in households during preventive lockdowns.We should also not underestimate physical and mental fatigue. It is very sad to hear people say… “Now I work more from home than when I was in the office”.

After the above, it is necessary to learn techniques to reduce human errors, to manage the states that influence our lives.It is useless for us to know that haste, frustration, fatigue and overconfidence are bad, dangerous or that they appear in our lives causing us problems, if we do nothing to prevent and manage them. This skill is acquired through knowledge and practice.

Good assessment

Unfortunately, the virus also reaches homes, as well as accidents, for those who telecommute. The risks are everywhere, the important thing is to make a good assessment of these, now in the home environment and thus be able to make conscious and correct decisions to mitigate and control said risks, which reduce the probability of having an incident or injury at home. .

A challenge

It is a challenge for any person and family to achieve a work environment at home, suitable for the teleworking situation.The home, believe it or not, is the place where injuries most occur and that is where excess confidence adds to the equation and if we add to that the fact that there are no security supervisors and controls at home, so it is not surprising that it is very common to injure ourselves at home more times than at the company.

Specialists highlight that unfortunately many companies did not invest in improving their security protocols in the pandemic, so with the new Omicron variant their workers have become ill, stopping working in the companies causing problems in the production and development of the companies due to absenteeism.

However, job security can contribute to the construction of an easy, low-cost, effective and sustainable strategy over time to reduce infections and associated problems, focusing on the “Human Factor”.

As this virus is here to stay, this is how training should be, not disappear to prevent contingencies in terms of labor awareness.