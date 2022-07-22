Bacterial Resistance to Antibiotics is Winning the Race

At this time it is essential to become aware of the resistance of the microbial population and the excessive use of antibiotics that are losing their effectiveness and usefulness. For this reason, we are seeing more and more resistant bacteria, which no longer respond to treatment, and this has become a serious public health problem.

The human being is a biological species that has biological controllers, which are infectious diseases. With the discovery of penicillin, which greatly reduced the number of deaths from infections, the use of antibiotics began. From there his medication practically became massive not only in people but also in animals and plants.

Human beings also consume what plants and animals consume

They are used in the public and private health sectors to control infections in humans, but also in the production sector to control infections in plants and animals. This is how in livestock production antibacterials are used as growth promoters, this means that the animal feed is mixed with antibiotics.

There is pressure from the use of antibiotics on bacterial populations. Those that are sensitive are killed and the resistant ones remain, which are untreatable and are in hospitals, clinics, animals, wildlife, water, river sediments, etc. This represents a very high risk to human health.

Actions in the health system must be focused on greater restrictions on the widespread use of antibiotics. It is necessary to reduce the need for their medication, prevent infections from occurring with greater hygiene measures, with vaccination, and in livestock and agricultural production systems, their use must also be reduced. Only by reducing the use of antibiotics will it be possible to reduce the impact of bacterial resistance.

Duty in all sectors

It is important to understand that it is a problem of shared responsibility, starting with the health sector, the authorities of different institutions, public and private medical personnel, and also the agricultural sector.

Also, on an individual, personal level, it is important to know that antibiotics have to be used with care. If treatment with antibiotics is given for 7 days, those 7 days must be complied with. If for any reason leftover medication must be returned to the pharmacy, under no circumstances should it be disposed of in the trash can or in the toilet, this type of medication must be handled with extreme care.