Avianca Increases Its Presence in Costa Rica

Avianca continues to expand its operation from Costa Rica to South America. As of April 1st, the company will increase its flights between San José (SJO) and Lima (LIM) from 4 to 7 weekly frequencies, thus providing an offer of 4 thousand seats per month on the route, with the aim of increasing tourism between both nations.

Data obtained by Aviacion line through the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), indicate that in 2021 a total of 5,898 tourists from Peru visited Costa Rica through air, river, and land routes.

Over the course of the year, Avianca has mobilized more than 2,000 passengers with an occupancy factor of over 95% on the route between the Costa Rican and Peruvian capitals. Before the pandemic, in 2019 between Lima (LIM) and San José (SJO) 145,200 passengers and 533.33 tons of cargo had been mobilized.

No longer a luxury

“Traveling today is no longer a luxury. At Avianca we are aware of this and we have taken a step forward to offer Costa Ricans the option of traveling at very competitive prices, but always enjoying everything that Avianca stands for, one of the most punctual airlines in the world, the possibility of connecting the best destinations in the region and all the attributes that make us one of the flagship airlines of Latin America”, said David Alemán, General Director of Avianca for Central and South America.

More flights to South America

Colombia

As of April, Avianca will operate between Bogotá (BOG) and San José (SJO) from 11 to 14 weekly frequencies, and as of March 27th, the company will operate to Cartagena (CTG) and Medellín (MDE) from the Costa Rican capital.

In 2021, a total of 14,919 Colombian tourists visited Costa Rica through air, river and land routes. In 2019, between San José (SJO) and Bogotá (BOG), 242,993 passengers and 1,142.53 tons of cargo were mobilized, with Colombia being the main South American market in Costa Rica.

Ecuador

As of March 28th, 2022, Avianca launches new service between Quito (UIO) and San José (SJO). The company will be the only operator on this route.In 2021, a total of 1,798 Ecuadorian tourists visited Costa Rica through air, land and river routes.

Leadership in Costa Rica

In 2019, Avianca moved 779,771 passengers and 3,790.68 tons of cargo in Costa Rica. And according to information compiled by Aviacionline through Cirium, the company will have an offer of more than 100,000 seats per month on more than 680 flights during the summer season in the Central American country.

Avianca in Costa Rica will offer international flights to the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, El Salvador and Guatemala. Currently, Avianca customers have 119 routes in operation that connect them with more than 65 destinations in America and Europe, on more than 3,200 flights a week and with an offer of more than 500,000 weekly seats.