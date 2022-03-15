More
    Three Costa Ricans Carried Out Their Biometric Passport Process Stating “Self-perceived Gender Identity”

    Striving towards inclusion and equality of identification rights

    Three people of Costa Rican nationality carried out the process of their biometric passport, indicating the self-perceived gender in the migratory document. The new Immigration Document System incorporates the self-perceived gender change consent, through which the person, through a digital signature, requests that gender change only once, according to the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration (DGME).

    Identification rights

    “We are showing that DGME continues to work for inclusion and equality of identification rights,” said Migration. People must previously change their name due to self-perceived gender identity on the identity card as trans and intersex people in the Civil Registry.

