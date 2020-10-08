More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Aspects to take into Account before the Fiscal Year Closing

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Aspects to take into Account before the Fiscal Year Closing

    The entry into force of the Law for Strengthening Public Finance in Costa Rica at the end of 2018, brought with it a change in how the fiscal period was measured in the country.
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    A Mask maid in Spain claims to eliminate the Coronavirus using UV-C Rays while Breathing

    We are able to kill the virus comfortably, while we walk down the street, breathe or speak”, says its creator. A company located in Elche (Spain)
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    A New Bill seeks to Limit the Contacts that Employers make with Remote working Employees Outside of Work Hours

    Technology has made life, knowledge and communications easier for us and allows to be permanently connected, but they are affecting personal and family life
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The entry into force of the Law for Strengthening Public Finance in Costa Rica at the end of 2018, brought with it a change in how the fiscal period was measured in the country.

    As of 2020, it went to the same format of the calendar year, that is, it will go from January 1 to December 31. Before the Law, the fiscal period began on October 1 and ended on September 30 of the following year.

    This change obliges companies and taxpayers to consider three additional months in the preparation of their Income Tax returns and financial statements, since due to the transition that takes place in 2020 the current fiscal period will consist of 15 months, and not the usual 12.

    Fiscal Year Closing

    Financial statements must be comparable with previous periods

    According to Carlos Vargas, CEO of the firm TPC Group, the financial statements provide reliable and reasonable information about the financial situation, financial performance and cash flows of a company, to make economic decisions at a certain time.

    This is why a very important aspect is that the financial statements are comparable with those of previous periods, as well as with those of other entities. In an atypical situation like the one that happens this year in Costa Rica, companies must report the period covered, specifying the reason for using a longer period, and the fact that the amounts presented in the financial statements are not totally comparable,” Vargas explained.

    Additionally, companies must make changes in their accounting closing, going to close their financial statements from September 30 to December 31. “From the presentation point of view, in order to regularize the new accounting closings, the comparative financial statements must be presented; specifically financial statements as of September 30, 2019 (12-month period), financial statements as of December 31, 2020 (15-month period), and the comparative disclosure notes with the same dates”, indicated the expert.

    Given this change in the period, the role of the audit also plays an important role, since the audit must be performed on the financial statements as of December 31, 2020, a new period for their presentation compared to the period ended on December 30, 2020.

    TCRN

    Likewise, the following elements should be indicated in the audit opinion:

    1. The title of the financial statement as of December 31, 2020 and must indicate that it corresponds to a period of 15 months.
    2. The unmodified opinion must be based on the periods ended December 31, 2020.
    3. In ‘Other Business’, after the opinion, mention the reason for the irregularities of the current period (12/31/2020), and the reason for the change in the presentation dates and indicate that the periods presented are not comparable.
    4. Mention the Minutes of the Shareholders’ Meeting where such decision was approved.

    The responsibility of the auditor is to express an opinion on the financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards-ISA. The auditor will not modify his opinion, since they are prepared under the applicable accounting framework”, concluded the CEO of TPC Group.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleA Mask maid in Spain claims to eliminate the Coronavirus using UV-C Rays while Breathing
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Aspects to take into Account before the Fiscal Year Closing

    The entry into force of the Law for Strengthening Public Finance in Costa Rica at the end of 2018, brought with it a change in how the fiscal period was measured in the country.
    Read more
    Health

    A Mask maid in Spain claims to eliminate the Coronavirus using UV-C Rays while Breathing

    TCRN STAFF -
    We are able to kill the virus comfortably, while we walk down the street, breathe or speak”, says its creator. A company located in Elche (Spain)
    Read more
    News

    A New Bill seeks to Limit the Contacts that Employers make with Remote working Employees Outside of Work Hours

    TCRN STAFF -
    Technology has made life, knowledge and communications easier for us and allows to be permanently connected, but they are affecting personal and family life
    Read more
    Environment

    Andrea Meza is the New Environment and Energy Minister of Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Transport Decarbonisation Alliance (TDA) informs that Andrea Meza has been named the new Minister...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    How to Become a Science Writer

    TCRN STAFF -
    So, you want to be a science writer? Great! Writing about science is an exciting and creative...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    MAG Promotes Community Agriculture Project in the Gulf of Nicoya

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Some 65 families on Isla Venado have an alternative for production and self-consumption, thanks to a community agriculture initiative promoted since June...
    Read more

    Blockades Trigger Huge Number of Hotel Cancellations in Costa Rica

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The blockades that have occurred in different parts of the country caused a massive wave of hotel cancellations.This was confirmed by representatives...
    Read more

    “As it is not popular to go to war, it is not popular to do the right thing”: Alvarado on taxes

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    "I made an ungrateful commitment, also with these people, which was to preserve stability because it is...
    Read more

    The Proteger Bonds Program will close in December, confirms the Minister of Social Development

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The Proteger Bonds program will have "its economic closure" in December with the forecast of having delivered...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »