More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    As of NOW, Costa Rica’s National Parks are Plastic Free!

    On February 25, the SINAC-DE-944-202 directive enters into force, which prohibits visitors from entering disposable plastic products into the country's national parks

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    AERIS Launches New Platform for Online Purchases at Juan Santamaría International Airport

    AERIS, administrator of the Juan Santamaría Airport, launched the first marketplace platform for airports throughout the region
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    “Digital Ecosystems” as a Tool to Strengthen Organizations

    Tools that provide inputs, data, timely responses, and traceability to customers have proven to bring success to operations. One...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    As of NOW, Costa Rica’s National Parks are Plastic Free!

    Summer is synonymous with sun, mountains, leisure and relaxation activities to enjoy your days off
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Summer is synonymous with sun, mountains, leisure and relaxation activities to enjoy your days off. In the midst of the Pandemic, outdoor activities in little-visited places is ideal. However, as well as seeking health and recreation, we must check that our consumption habits are respectful with the environment.

    The heat and activities such as going to the beach, the mountains, or a park, increases the intake of drinks and other foods that are often distributed in disposable plastic. The result of this indiscriminate consumption of disposable containers made from materials that are harmful to health and the environment, is the direct impact on flora and fauna, and even on the water sources of the places visited.

    Fortunately, SINAC issued the SINAC-DE-944-202 guideline, with which visitors will not be able to enter the Tico national parks with disposable tableware, bags or other single-use plastic products as of February 25.

    This, according to the director of the Preserve Planet organization, Luis Diego Marín, “this guideline is a great boost for the protection of the environment, this, like the ban on plastic bags, is only the beginning of something that should be extended to the entire length and breadth of the national territory, if we really want to be the green country that we sell abroad,” he said.

    Everyone’s problem

    This is a problem that affects everyone and the only way to reduce its effects is from the source, reducing the consumption of these materials. Therefore, wherever people go during the summer, it is important to reject all kinds of disposable plastic containers and opt for more friendly alternatives. With this they will be effectively contributing to conserving the environment.

    False Biodegradable

    “Preserve Planet also calls on merchants near national parks to begin to consider new sustainable alternatives to reduce the sale of products in disposable packaging. We must also be vigilant, since in recent times options for the so-called “biodegradable” plastics have been introduced, which in reality do not work as they want us to believe. They do not degrade like a banana peel ”, indicated Luis Diego Marín.

    So far there are no options capable of being degraded under natural conditions in the environment, they only do so under industrial and laboratory conditions, which do not exist in the country. Therefore, this type of plastics will only increase the amount of waste and create the false idea within consumers that they are “contributing” when they are not, far from this they are worsening the problem.

    The Tica organization Preserve Planet gives 5 tips to reduce the use of plastic these days

    Avoid packaged foods: Bring your own container or cloth bag for purchases.

    Don’t buy disposable water bottles: More than 1 million plastic bottles are consumed every minute worldwide. Substitute a reusable bottle and filtered water.

    Do not reuse plastic bottles: its toxic components can pass into the water.

    Choose fresh products: Frozen produce a lot of plastic waste. Even “carton” packages can be covered with a thin layer of plastic.

    Always choose glass bottles: When buying carbonated drinks, juices or sauces, prefer glass that is 100% recyclable. Even better if you get the returnable option, as it is reused over and over again without producing waste.

    Do your shopping at the ecofairs: There you can buy seasonal fruits and vegetables without plastic packaging. You can carry your the problem.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleThree Tico Teenagers Lead a Project that Benefits Vulnerable Women
    Next article“Digital Ecosystems” as a Tool to Strengthen Organizations
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    AERIS Launches New Platform for Online Purchases at Juan Santamaría International Airport

    AERIS, administrator of the Juan Santamaría Airport, launched the first marketplace platform for airports throughout the region
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Innovative Tico System Saves Almost 2 million Liters of Water Per Year in Car Washes

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    An innovative system in Costa Rica allows the saving of almost two million liters of water per year in washing the fleets of three...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Creates a New Category of Protected Area to Conserve Forests in Urban Areas

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica has a new category of protected area called Urban Natural Parks (PANU), which seeks to conserve ecosystems and forests at risk in...
    Read more

    In Nairobi UN Virtual Assembly for the Environment

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The role of nature in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) will focus the discussions at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment...
    Read more

    Plastic Pollution: A Planetary Catastrophe That Urges An International Treaty

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The negative impact of plastic waste pollution on the environment is undeniable. More than 800 species of animals are affected by these wastes, including...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years