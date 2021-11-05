Arenal Volcano National Park Has New Trails to Increase Visitation

Three new elevated trails will facilitate tourist visitation in the Arenal Volcano National Park, starting this November 2nd. It is about three structures of up to 62 meters that allow an agile and safe access to the viewpoints of the sector known as Sendero Coladas, which is the product of the lava expulsion in 1992.

The construction of these new trails was possible thanks to the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) through the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), the ArenalHuetar Norte Conservation Area, and the Costa Rica Forever Association (ACRXS) and ProParques, with the financing of the Second Debt-for-Nature Swap between EUUU – CR.

Turning it into a value

“With this new infrastructure, the Environmental Administration seeks greater income and financial sustainability for SINAC and in particular, for Protected Wild Areas (ASP), through investments for the sustainable development of tourism in these areas and their surroundings”, commented the Minister ai Franklin Paniagua. He also added that, “Maintaining a natural area under a conservation scheme is also turning it into a value, and at the same time an attraction.” Consequently, he said “it is also creating an opportunity for the development of the region.”

“These trails are in addition to the improvements promoted by the authorities of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE), to diversify the offer of facilities and services that visitors can count on when visiting this important protected wilderness area. In addition, it seeks to encourage visits to this protected wild area and, in parallel, to reactivate the economy of local communities that have been affected by the cessation of tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Rafael Gutiérrez, director SINAC executive.

A favorable experience

For her part, RocíoEcheverri, executive director of the ProParques Association, mentioned that “We are looking for projects that allow us to offer a favorable experience for people who visit Costa Rica’s national parks, and this alliance that we achieved with SINAC and ACRXS, it allowed us to invest almost ¢ 25 million to achieve this objective”.Another benefit of this work is that officials will be able to respond more quickly to emergency situations that tourists may face in the vicinity of the viewpoints.

“The Second Debt for Nature Swap, through the Costa Rica Forever Association, supported the construction of these promotions that are of great importance in the framework of the economic reactivation due to the pandemic, because this will generate more visits of national and foreign tourists and therefore strengthen this protected wild area ”, said PiaPaaby, manager of terrestrial conservation of the ACRXS.