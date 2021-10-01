Are Dental Implants Cheaper in Costa Rica?

One of the most frequent questions we receive at the Costa Rica Dental Association is whether dental implants are less expensive in Costa Rica than in the United States and Canada. The simple answer is “Yes.” Then the next question is “How much will the average dental patient save on dental implants in Costa Rica?”

In the United States, the price per dental implant starts at $3000 and may cost as much as $6000 per implant. The crown that sits on top of the implant will cost another $2000 to $3000.

In Costa Rica, you can receive this same treatment for 50-70% less. Dental implants in Costa Rica are priced from $850-$1200 per implant. Porcelain or zirconia crowns are priced at $800-$900. American patients that spend $5000-$9000 for a single dental implant and crown are amazed to see the same procedures in Costa Rica for under $2000 for both the implant and crown.

How Do Dental Implants Work?

A dental implant is a post made of titanium or another metal or impermeable biocompatible substance. Titanium is the most recommended dental implant material. The implant is inserted into your jawbone through minor dental surgery. This surgery is usually ambulatory and done using local anesthesia. Conscious IV sedation from a licensed anesthesiologist is also available at the best dental clinics in Costa Rica.

A potential dental implant patient should have a frank conversation with a dental surgeon to determine if he or she is a good candidate for dental implants. Some health considerations like diabetes, high blood pressure or irregular bleeding may require some extra preparation prior to implant surgery.

Dental clinics in Costa Rica offer a free treatment planning service for international patients to learn more about procedures and pricing.

After the dental implant placement surgery, patients need to wait typically between 4 to 6 months before returning to receive the crowns or other restorations on the fully healed implants. During this 4-6 month period, the implant will fuse with the bone and become permanent. Once the fusion is complete, the implant will have the same strength and stability as a natural tooth. The dental implants will act as anchors, forming a strong foundation for a new set of teeth.

After the recommended 6-month healing period, the patient returns for a second procedure that exposes the top of the implants, allowing for the placement of the crown, bridge or prosthesis to be attached to the implants.

Do You Need a Full Mouth Restoration or an All on 4?

If you have a need for several or many dental implants, the All on 4 procedure may be a good fit for you. An All-on-4 solution is based on the same principle as a dental implant, except that it uses 4 implants instead of one. Once these implants are fused, a fixed denture or permanent bridge is placed and attached to the implants, providing the patient with a full arch of beautiful, new, functional teeth.

After completion of the All on 4 dental implants procedure, the fixed denture is firmly attached, and your new teeth can be brushed like natural teeth. Your new implant-based solution works and looks like natural teeth, too. So, you’ll be able to smile, laugh, and eat with comfort. Everyone will be amazed at how beautiful your new teeth will look. The best part is that they will look and feel like natural teeth.

Dental implants and the All on 4 procedure are expensive in the United States, forcing many people to seek inferior solutions like removable bridges or acrylic dentures. With prices ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 for full-mouth restoration, a surprising number of patients cannot afford any dental care. They do their best to manage life with few or no teeth and find that their health suffers the consequences. People without teeth or with damaged teeth must restrict their diet and may even become socially reclusive.

That’s why more and more Americans are choosing Costa Rica dental tourism to save money and have a short, fun getaway in Costa Rica. Costa Rica ranks higher in overall quality and offers better prices than Mexico on dental implants, dental crowns, veneers, and All on 4 dental implant procedures. Prices for most dental work in Costa Rica are often 50-70% percent less than in the United States. If you’re serious about dental care in Costa Rica, visit the Costa Rica Dental Association or Costa Rica Dental Guide to get a free recommendation to one of the best dental clinics in Costa Rica. They’ll take the time to understand your needs and offer a comprehensive treatment plan and estimate at no charge.