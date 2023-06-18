More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Arbor Day: Promoting Awareness and Commitment to Conserve Forests in Costa Rica

    In this day, more than celebrating, we must act by planting trees, taking even more care of those that are already in our forests and carrying out information and awareness days for all, so that we help and contribute to the increase in reforestation...

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Arbor Day is celebrated in Costa Rica every June 15th, thanks to an Executive Decreeestablished in the year 1915. The date today maintains the purpose of protecting the environment, mainly the wooded areas of the country. It is a commemoration to reflect on the benefits received by forests for all living beings. Let’s remember that trees transform carbon dioxide, minimize flood risks and prevent soil erosion. It should be noted that the person who promoted the Decree was the President at that time, Alfredo González, his initiative has been the example of a large part of Costa Rican society over the years, which has stood out for having an environmental performance in relation to other countries of the region and the world. This act is considered one of the first environmental laws in the country.This date is also propitious to continue celebrating, protect and preserve the Guanacaste tree, which in 1959 was declared the National Tree of the Central American country.

    Unquestionably, there are numerous organizations made up of environmental fighters who have worked for years giving value to Costa Rican biodiversity, with the objective of curbing the effects of the climate crisis and generating greater attention among Costa Ricans in the face of the indiscriminate felling of our forests. Trees must be looked at and loved as our best allies, since they capture and recharge water sources, release oxygen and capture carbon dioxide. They protect the health of all living beings on earth.

    Costa Rica bets on reforestation

    Costa Rica in the 80’s, according to experts, had one of the highest rates of deforestation, since then efforts have increased in forest conservation, reforestation, and ecotourism that currently captivates millions of travelers of all the world.

    Reaching net zero emissions

    The country of the most striking and precious forests, rich in biodiversity, remains committed to reaching net zero emissions for the year. Among the plans in Costa Rica is the power to convert public and private transportation into electric, as part of its search for net zero emissions. The country’s reforestation program has received a boost of $16.4 million from the World Bank for forests that are reducing carbon emissions. In this way, specialists in the subject anticipate that the program will bring a total of 60 million dollars by the end of 2025, funds that Costa Rica hopes can double the amount of protected forests.

    Payment for Environmental Services

    In the nation, let us remember that there is a forestry law approved in 1996 that established the program called Payment for Environmental Services (PSA in spanish), with financing from the gasoline tax. The PSA awarded farm owners who establish forest plantations around $60 per hectare (2.5 acres) annually in exchange for four “environmental services” (water, scenic beauty, biodiversity, and carbon) associated with forest conservation. Currently, the program covers more than 276,000 hectares (680,000 acres).

    Did you know that 57% of the Costa Rican territory is covered with trees?

    Through a cartographic analysis, it was known in December 2022 that trees cover 57% of the territory of Costa Rica.It is a valuable tool “A Map of Forests”, presented by the Institute of Research and Forest Services of the National University (Inisefor-UNA) and the Ministry of Environment and Energy (Minae), in conjunction with the National System of Areas of Conservation (Sinac).

    During the creation of the tool, those responsible accumulated information from the dry and rainy seasons of 2021 to determine the extension of six types of forests: mature, secondary, deciduous, mangrove, forest plantation, and yolillal.It is worth noting that, with the map, it will now be possible to update, every two years, the state of the forest cover of that site and of others, throughout the country.

     More details

    Of the 51,179 square kilometers (km²) that make up the Costa Rican land space, 29,223 km² are covered with trees.Of the 29,223 km2 mentioned, 24.2% (7,077 km²) are mature forests, that is, they have evolved freely without much human footprint and free from extreme phenomena such as hurricanes or fires.23.2% (6,794 km²) are secondary forests, which are those that were saved and regenerated after partial or total felling. Beyond everything, what counts is the effort, and that for each grain of sand for the leaders of environmental organizations, today the totally favorable results of the country, its forests and its protagonists: the trees, are remarkable. Bravo for that!

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceMaria Donaire TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Celebrate Father’s Day. How Significant is Their Presence in the Home?
    Next article
    Being with Friends Saves Us: It Generates Endorphins, Which Are the Best Antidepressant Medication
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Vapers Are Not Less Harmful Than Conventional Cigarettes

    Health experts say there is no scientific evidence that vapers and e-cigarettes are less harmful than traditional cigarettes
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »