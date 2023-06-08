Apple Launches Into the World of Virtual Reality and Announces Its Mixed Reality Glasses

Apple announced on Monday the launch of Apple Vision Pro, a set of mixed reality glasses and headsets with which users can experience virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences.

This is the first introduction of new products since the launch of its Apple Watch in 2015 and the company has described it as a new era at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC, in English) held at its headquarters in Cupertino (USA). .USA).

The starting price will be $3,499 and will be available “early next year in the United States,” a much higher price than its competitors. The company has not yet given details of the release and prices in other countries.Tim Cook, the company’s chief executive officer, described the technology as something that “seems like magic” and “a revolutionary product.”

A new type of computer

“Vision Pro is a new type of computer that augments reality by seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world,” Cook explained, saying that with this technology – which users can control with their own eyes and hands without the need to command- “the screen no longer limits the world around (the user).”

Glasses That Allow Other People to See

Apple Vision Pro technology allows that when another person approaches the user who wears the glasses, the user can see that person on his screen.In addition, the other person will be able to see the user’s eyes, since the black screen that covers them fades when someone is nearby.

Cook highlighted that some of the activities that users can do with these glasses are “watching your movies, shows and sports and immersing yourself in games on a giant screen surrounded by special audio and connecting with people as if they were sharing the same space” .In addition, the set -which is similar to a ski goggles- can be used as an external display for a Mac.

Apple, which has been working on this project for seven years, has created virtual reality versions of some of its applications such as Safari, FaceTime, Apple TV and Apple Books, among others.

Also taking the WWDC stage was Disney CEO Bob Iger, who announced that the two companies will be partnering and that Disney+ will be available on Vision Pro from “day one.”

Meta also presented its mixed reality platform

Last week, Meta announced its Meta Quest 3 set, a new mixed reality headset similar to Apple’s, will be available this fall for $499.99.Today’s announcement of the Vision Pro eclipsed other launches the Apple company made today, such as the new 15-inch MacBook Air which is 11.5mm thick, which Apple says makes it the ultimate 15-inch laptop. “thinnest in the world” The starting price of this laptop is $1,299 and it will be available next week.Apple’s iOS 17 was also launched at WWDC, which allows, among other things, the immediate transcription of voice messages.

Among the new apps announced Monday is Journal, a new custom journaling app that lets users create memories using “intelligently curated” suggestions based on iPhone information such as photos, locations and music.Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima also made a brief appearance to highlight the power of the latest M2 chips and a new game mode in macOS Sonoma.

After the first day of presentations of this event that will last all week, Apple shares fell more than 1%, after they rose 1.5% today in the hours before it unveiled its new products.