    8 Youth Teams Represent Costa Rica at the Robotics Olympiad in Germany

    Under the theme "My robot, my friend"

    Children and young people from various parts of Costa Rica managed to win a place in the World Robotics Olympiad (WRO) to be held at Dortmund, Germany. The delegation had 23 participants between the ages of 7 and 19, who were accompanied by 6 coaches.

    These are divided into 8 teams that will compete in 4 categories:

    Robo Mission: simulates some everyday situations in which the use of robots can help the human being.

    Future Innovators: complete project of investigation, construction, programming and control of the robot. The presentation and demonstration of their robots will be carried out in person.

    Robo Sports: each team prepares 2 robots that are going to play tennis matches with their opponents.

    Arduino: Teams are designing smarter and more efficient greenhouses and cultivation systems to suit the conditions needed for different types of agricultural products.

    The groups come from educational centers such as:

    • Bilingual Experimental High School of San Ramón
    • Rosario de Naranjo Professional Technical College
    • SEK College
    • New Hope School of Guararí de Heredia.
    • San Vito Scientific College

    Robotics for solutions

    The final edition of the WRO was attended by 73 countries and 370 teams from around the world. Under the theme “My robot, my friend” the competition focuses on creating tools to help human beings in tasks such as gardening and home care; assistance in natural disasters and dangerous situations and medical assistance. There, the technical, construction and programming areas are addressed.

