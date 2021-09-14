8 Tips To Eat Healthy Every Day

Eating healthy is one of those good resolutions that we often set ourselves at the beginning of fall or when we start the year. Truth? And many times that good purpose fades over time. Eating healthy means eating a balanced diet, with all the necessary nutrients to cover your nutritional needs.

Eating healthy is much easier than it sounds, even outside the home. Just follow a few tips and cut down on less healthy options for special occasions.

Ultimately, it means changing habits and choosing to take care of yourself. We reveal the formula in 8 tips!

1. How To Lose Weight And Eat Healthy At The Same Time

Healthy food is often linked to weight loss. Indeed, with healthy eating habits it is easier to say goodbye to those extra pounds of summer, inactivity or sedentary life. But not only. When we are overweight, what happens is that we eat more than our body needs or we need to move more. A minimum of 30 minutes of exercise a day, such as brisk walking, can help you lose weight.

When it comes to eating it is important what to eat but also how to eat to do it in a healthy way. For example, change the way you think about food. Remember that you eat to satisfy hunger and it is important to stop when you meet this need; without waiting to be full.

2. How It Is Important To Eat Healthy

Before you start thinking about which foods you should eat and which you should not, it is important to lay a good foundation on how. For example, it is important to note that you should not skip any of the main 3 meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner).

If you arrive with a great appetite at any of them, it is easy to overeat. That is why it is preferable to follow the recommendation of having 5 meals; have a snack in the middle of the morning and another in the afternoon. A dairy, a piece of fruit, a handful of nuts or seeds are a good option. Or seed and nut bar!

Time is also important to eat healthy. Try to always make your meals at the same times and dedicate time to them, without rushing. Eating fast makes digestion difficult and can lead to overeating because when your brain receives the signal that your stomach is full, it is too late.

3. Always Drink Water

If you want to eat a healthy diet, drink water and banish carbonated or sugary drinks such as soft drinks and packed fruits from your fridge. Drinking about 2 liters a day will help you regulate your appetite and is essential to lose weight. If you are one of those people who has trouble drinking, try to work or study always with a bottle of water by your side. Or have a couple of glasses before you eat.

4. Fats, Only If They Are Good

Fats are high in calories, so it is better to restrict their consumption to what they are, a dressing for other foods. Also, opt only for healthy fats, such as olive oil, sunflower oil and the one that contains foods such as avocado, olives, walnuts or oily fish. Cut down on sausages and other animal fats or palm and coconut oils for special occasions. And between butter and margarine, always opt for the former, which is more natural and healthy.

5. Say Goodbye To Excess Sugar And Salt

Sugar and salt can brighten up a healthy meal or a healthy dish, if you use them in just the right amount. Salty food is detrimental to cardiovascular health and, like excessively sugary food, prevents weight loss. Salt and sugar can even boost your appetite and are very present in ultra-processed foods, such as prepared food, sauces or packaged juices and smoothies. Run away from them as much as you can!

6. Make Fruits And Vegetables The Base Of Your Diet

Nutrition specialists are clear about it; fruits and vegetables should be the basis of the diet. This is reflected in the Healthy Plate rule, which has become popular among nutritionists and doctors: If you want to eat healthy, half of each of your main meals should be fruits, and vegetables. And half of the ones you eat every day, better raw. Sign up for salads or natural fresh fruit smoothies, your body will appreciate it!

7. Cereals, Better Whole Grains

Following the norm of the healthy plate, cereals should be equivalent to 25% of each daily meal. Among them are the rice, pasta, bread or cereals contained in the delicious Porridge. Because in a healthy diet it is important that cereals are whole and natural.

8. Avoid Prepared Food Or Fast Food

It could not be missing in our post of tips to eat healthy and lose weight: Prepared food or fast food contains many of the unhealthy foods that you should avoid, such as salt, sugar or trans fats. Try to avoid fast food chains and foods prepared in the supermarket for heating in the microwave.

Eating healthy and losing weight will be very easy if you follow our tips daily. If you keep them for a while, you will change your habits effortlessly and without suffering from unhealthy food proposals.

Little by little they will stop looking appetizing. Discover the pleasure of healthy eating! Discover healthy life.