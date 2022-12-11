20 Tips to Always Lead a Healthy Lifestyle

Health is a very broad concept that goes beyond the absence of disease. The same WHO (World Health Organization) defines it as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. There are many factors that influence healthy lifestyles.

The importance of personal well-being in our society has led more and more people to wonder how to lead a healthy life.

Food is key to being healthy, but it is not the only thing to take into account to achieve the best possible health. Physical exercise, rest, emotional well-being and habits are also important to have a healthy and healthy life.

If you want to lead a healthy life, these 20 tips will help you:

FEEDING

Food has a fundamental weight in our advice for a healthy life.

1. Base your diet on foods of plant origin

Fruits and vegetables, cereals, tubers, legumes, mushrooms and other vegetables are part of the Mediterranean diet and, therefore, should be part of a balanced diet. By the way, there is a huge variety of fruits and vegetables

2. Sign up for the motto “5 a day”

Consume 5 servings of fruit and vegetables daily, preferably 3 fruit and 2 vegetables. A serving of fruit or vegetables is equivalent to about 140-150 grams. This figure is not a maximum but a minimum; the more fruit and vegetables, the better for your health.

3. One of the servings of fruit and vegetables should be raw

Raw consumption, whenever possible, is the best way to ensure the use of nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

4. Incorporate legumes into your diet

Legumes are a good source of protein, and therefore an alternative to foods of animal origin. Legumes should appear in your diet at least 3 times a week. Legumes provide vegetable protein.

5. Reduce meat consumption

Do not exceed 3 or 4 servings of meat a week and consume, whenever possible, white and lean meats such as chicken, rabbit, or turkey.

6. Cook more

Start cooking with fresh and healthy food. Olive oil is recommended as it has antioxidant properties.

7. Cook with little fat, and make it olive oil

That is, use the pot, the iron, the steamer, the steam case, or the oven to cook. Leave the fried ones for special occasions and bet on other cooking techniques, much lighter. In all cases, use extra virgin olive oil for both dressing and cooking.

8. Buy seasonal products

Find out at your local grocery store or market about what foods are in season: they taste better and are cheaper. For this reason, always look for seasonal products and proximity to your supply centers.

9. Look for local products

Food that has traveled fewer kilometers to get from its place of origin to the supermarket is probably tastier and better conserves its properties. In addition, we help promote varieties of traditional and local foods.

10. Hydrate enough

Drinking enough water to stay hydrated is essential to leading a healthy life. Drink water at all meals and between meals, when you are thirsty. A healthy adult person with light physical activity does not need to drink water without feeling thirsty. But in the case of children and the elderly, special attention must be paid to this point.

11. Look for the “energy balance”

Find the balance between the energy you ingest and the energy you spend. Diet is very directly related to other aspects of your lifestyle, for example, physical exercise.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

12. Practice between 30 and 60 minutes of moderate physical exercise daily

Physical exercise is never lacking in general advice on how to lead a healthy life. It is as fundamental as food. Regular physical activity reduces the risk of chronic diseases and is associated with greater general well-being. Walking, doing housework, climbing stairs are also forms of exercise that complement more intense physical activities such as running, swimming or cycling.

13. Do not spend more than 2 hours on the sofa in front of the TV set

This advice can be extrapolated to any sedentary activity. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the great enemies of a healthy lifestyle.

14. Practice meditation, relaxation, and muscle stretching exercises

This type of low-intensity physical activity, combined with moderate exercise, also contributes to emotional balance, adequate rest and, ultimately, leading a healthy life.

EMOTIONAL WELL-BEING

15. Take a positive attitude and enjoy the things you like

Attitude is essential to improve your quality of life and your health. Learn to develop your strengths and increase positive affect. This way you will control stress and improve your well-being.

16. Take care of social relationships

They are a fundamental aspect for health and healthy aging; After all, what is healthy living? Broadly speaking, this is the sum of a healthy diet, the practice of physical exercise and a correct rest

BREAKTIME

17. Sleep 8 hours a day

An adequate rest is basic for health. Getting little or bad sleep affects the immune and cognitive systems. To enjoy a good rest, always try to go to bed at the same time and in a calm and undisturbed environment.

HEALTHY HABITS

18. Avoid tobacco and alcohol

The toxins present in tobacco, alcohol and in the atmosphere of some cities are one of the enemies of public health.

19. Maintain proper hygiene

Although we take it for granted in our society, good hygiene is the basis for avoiding health problems. The concept of hygiene not only refers to grooming and cleaning the body, but also affects the domestic sphere and the kitchen.

20. Sunbathe in moderation

Sunbathing moderately and with protection is beneficial to health. It is not necessary to wear a swimsuit or bikini; opening the window and exposing a part of the body to radiation, such as the face or neckline, is sufficient. Sunbathing helps synthesize vitamin D, improves sleep quality and mood.