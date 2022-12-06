1000 Volunteers Will Participate in a Day to Collect 100 Tons of Solid Waste in Different Parts of Costa Rica

The hands and wills were distributed in 70 points of the national Costa Rican geography this past Sunday. The day sought to remove waste from nature such as cans, glass, cardboard or paper, and also “tragic plastic” that is a non-recoverable plastic that cannot be recycled. In Costa Rica, the collection and recycling systems capture more than 40 tons of plastic waste daily.

A positive impact for the country

“This effort generates a positive impact for the country by helping nature and the Costa Rican population. It is also a sample of the articulated work of sectors that have decided to work together. We are in a race against time. Efforts to save our planet from plastic pollution must be forceful, clear and lasting over time. The serious impact of poor plastic management on nature and on people, and especially on women and the most vulnerable populations, must be addressed as a national emergency,” said José Vicente Troya, UNDP resident representative in Costa Rica.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .