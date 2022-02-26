Young Ticos With Startups That Include a Social and Environmental Sense Can Earn Up to 12 Thousand Dollars

Young Ticos with startups that include a social sense and that are friendly to the environment can win up to $12,000 in the 2022 edition of the Social Skin contest.

Likewise, entrepreneurs with a functional prototype or in an early stage can also register and the winners in this category will receive $7,000 for the execution of a Work Plan.

The contest has six categories, all based on the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): inclusion, reduction of inequalities and poverty; quality education; environmental impact; Health & Wellness; sustainable cities and communities; and transparency, justice and zero corruption.

“At Grupo Bolívar – Davivienda, we believe that making a better world is in our hands, which is why we are happy to invite all those young people with startups, which transform and inspire lives, to register before March 22 for the fifth edition of Social Skin and in this way have the possibility of promoting their enterprises with economic support and accompaniment for the sustainability and scalability of innovation”, said Arturo Giacomin, president of Davivienda Costa Rica.

Registration opened

The registration process is simple and 100% virtual. To do so, those interested must complete the following steps:

Go to www.socialskin.com and create a user

Complete the form with the information of the team and the enterprise

Record a video of maximum three minutes with the description of the project

Submit the form

To learn more about Social Skin, you can visit www.socialskin.com or follow social networks.