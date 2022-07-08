World UFO Day: Why and Since When Is It Celebrated?

Did you know that every July 2nd is World UFO Day? The origin of this celebration dates back to an odd event that occurred 75 years ago. This event is nothing more than the world-famous Roswell event, which occurred on July 2nd, 1947.

Commemorating this event, since the beginning 2001, those who assure that other civilizations have visited our planet, meet every July 2nd to share theories, findings, and experiences of this type.

What is the Roswell case?

Roswell case

Known worldwide, the Roswell case is the sighting of a UFO with the most repercussions at the international level ever recorded. It happened on July 2nd, 1947, in New Mexico, United States.

That day, farmer William Brazel found some metal debris on the ground and immediately reported what happened to the authorities. Days later, on July 8th, the local newspaper Roswell Daily Record placed on its front page that the remains found belonged to a flying saucer.

At that time, speculation began about the existence of extraterrestrial (ET) life. However, authorities determined that what the farmer found was the remains of a weather balloon.

This object was part of the secret project called Mogul. The objective of this plan was to test the atomic tests carried out by the Soviet Union –now Russia, which explains the secrecy with which the authorities treated the aforementioned case.

Decades later, between 1980 and 1990, the event became relevant again thanks to the appearance of books, series, and television programs related to that issue. The peak came in 2001, when World UFO Day was established. This celebration, which was born in the territory of the United States, has already crossed borders and has become known globally.

Since when is World UFO Day celebrated?



The official celebration began in 2001, as a commemoration of the Roswell event. The objective of celebrating this date is to make humanity aware of the existence of UFOs and beings from outer space.

What are UFOs?

UFOs are defined as unidentified flying objects. This was coined in 1953, inspired by the term used by the Air Force of the United States of America; that is, Unidentified Flying Object (UFO).