    World Sleep Day: The 4-7-8 Technique That Helps You Fall Asleep In Just One Minute

    Poor sleep can cause disorders and various health problems... How to avoid them?

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    March 18th marks World Sleep Day, a day that seeks to raise awareness among the population about the importance of good sleep. And it is that poor sleep has a direct impact on health, since it is associated with mood changes, low academic and work reinstatement, increased risk of developing cardiovascular problems and increased body weight; in addition to diseases such as diabetes.

    Similarly, poor sleep can cause disorders such as sleep apnea, snoring, insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome or pathological daytime hypersomnia. For the same reason, the so-called “4-7-8 technique” has recently become notorious again, which aims to fall asleep in just one minute.

    What is the 4-7-8 technique?

    According to specialists, one of the methods recommended to fall asleep is the 4-7-8 technique. This can be done in any position, but it is recommended to do it sitting with your back straight and supported by a backrest; although, obviously, it can also be applied on a bed.

    After being in posture, the tip of the tongue should be placed behind the front teeth, where the palate begins. Then you must proceed with three steps: Close your mouth and inhale the air through your nose and count to four. After that, you have to hold your breath for seven seconds; and, subsequently, you have to completely exhale the air from the lungs for eight seconds. It should be noted that it is important to make a loud sound, so it is a noisy exercise.

    Other tips for sleeping well

    Other tips to improve sleep health is to go to bed and get up at the same time every day; get up if you can’t sleep and go to another part of the house, since the bed will be less likely to become a place of stress; and do something quiet and relaxing. And, of course, make the room a comfortable place through a good mattress, stay cool, control light, control sounds, hide clocks and store electronic devices.

    Also, evening activities may be limited. Exercising regularly helps you sleep better; limiting naps, limiting caffeine, limiting alcohol consumption, and quitting smoking are also helpful.

    Resonance Costa Rica

