More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Early Start of Savings Will Generate Less Economic Effort When You Retire

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The early start of saving results in less economic effort when retiring; therefore, for Popular Pensiones it is a priority to continue making the younger population aware of the need to start this long-term habit, which will allow them to have a better pension in the future.

    According to data from the Superintendency of Pensions (Supen), only 9% of voluntary pensions belong to young people, while 38% belong to people between the ages of 45 and 59.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “The younger you start saving, the less economic effort you will have to make as you approach retirement age. We know that young people have priorities, such as study, home or entertainment, however, it is urgent that they incorporate within their budget, the item of savings in a Voluntary Pension, taking into account that, at the time of their retirement, their economic conditions will change drastically”, stated RógerPorras, General Manager of Popular Pensiones.

    Here are some reasons to get a Voluntary Plan sooner rather than later:

    • A contributing worker will receive from the CCSS IVM Regime, on average, 50% of their reference salary and about an additional 20% corresponding to the Mandatory Complementary Pension Regime.

    • At age 65, you may not have financial responsibilities such as education or housing, but you will have to start spending on health or other things.

    • The younger you start the savings habit, the easier it will be to continue and you won’t have to sacrifice as much of your budget.

    • The Voluntary Pension Plan allows you to exonerate up to 10% of salary in social charges and in income tax.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAdison González
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleNASA Begins Transportation of Its “Lunar Megarocket” to a Launch Pad
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    NASA Begins Transportation of Its “Lunar Megarocket” to a Launch Pad

    NASA's new giant rocket began its first transfer to a launch pad on Thursday to undergo a series of...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    At TCRN we share a positive, dynamic, and nuanced perspective on world affairs. We shed light on topics that range from culture, environment, technology and economics to society, politics, and health. Here we take investigative reporting seriously so we don’t shy away from bad news. We just don’t dwell on the dark side of life or seek to exploit it in anyway

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER