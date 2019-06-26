It is certainly the case that we have the free choice to eat what we want, look the way that we want and carry out our lives according to our choices. It is also the case however that many of our choices can lead to unhealthy habits and some of our unhealthy habits can lead to obesity. Obesity is a condition which causes our bodies a great deal of stress not only due to the extra weight that we are having to carry but our internal processes are also affected and our bodies can struggle to function making us feel sluggish, lethargic and tired. Our mood can be affected too, when we look in the mirror, we can see that we do not look our best, our clothes maybe don’t fit properly and psychologically, our mood may be low. Unfortunately, it can become a bit of a vicious circle, we eat more for comfort and we exercise less and less as the effort to do so is more than we are able for.

So-called solutions to our problem are all over the internet, tablets, gym membership, personal trainers, different types of diet plans, etc. It is often the case that diet by itself has limited impact as a calorie controlled diet regime can only be maintained by the determined few.

Optimum Nutra Inc’s Phentaslim is a weight loss supplement which claims to work by suppressing the appetite and helping with the fat burning process. It claims also to support energy production, mental clarity and lifts the mood.

The following ingredients are the active ingredients contained in the product and all work together to support weight loss.

Green Tea

Caffeine Anhydrous

L-Theanine

Acetyl L-Carnitine

L-Tyrosine

Panax Ginseng

Extract of Black Pepper

Guarana Seed

Magnesium

Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, and B12

Cayenne Pepper

Zinc

The ingredients do more than supporting metabolism an suppressing appetite. The varied ingredients are in involved in many processes within the body and provide nourishment too, which is important during weight loss as the body requires energy to facilitate this process. Magnesium, for example, is known to be a calming mineral and can help with feelings of anxiety as it helps relax the nervous system. Caffeine is a stimulant which supports wakefulness and alertness and the B vitamins help to utilise your food properly and maximise the energy that is released from the foodstuff.

The product comes in capsule form and it is taken 20 minutes before each meal. It is recommended that the last capsule of the day be taken by 5 pm at the latest to avoid the problem of wakefulness at bedtime. As with all supplements, there are groups of people for whom it is not recommended and it is important that you read the labeling to find out if it is right for you. If you are known to have problems with any of the ingredients, the manufacturer would recommend that you avoid the product but for most people, it is a product which works well as is supported by a number of testimonials.