More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    What Impact Does Lack Of Sexual Activity Have On Our Health?

    Experts tell what happens to our physiology when we stop having sex

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Some studies affirm that the lack of sexual activity in an adult person can cause stress, anxiety, self-esteem problems, a less strong immune system, less production of new neurons, erectile dysfunction and vaginal atrophy.

    Beyond pleasure, having sex and/or masturbating have a positive impact on health and well-being, but what really happens to the vagina when we stop having sex? Vaginal atrophy (atrophic vaginitis) is the thinning, dryness, and inflammation of the vaginal walls that can occur when your body has less estrogen. It tends to happen more often after menopause.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    How does lack of sexual activity impact health?

    According to an article by Soledad Venesio, published in La Nación, Dr. Mehmet Oz of TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center explains that “With age the walls become less resistant and more susceptible to trauma. Swelling or tears are more likely to occur, which can cause pain during intercourse.”

    And what is the impact of not having sex?

    According to Lisa Jambusaria “If we don’t keep the vagina open during intercourse, it can also start to narrow and shorten”. At this point, the American doctor recommends, in consultation with a trusted doctor, a vaginal estrogen replacement therapy to increase the elasticity of the vagina and make sex a more satisfying experience.

    Possible solutions

    A possible solution to vaginal atrophy is to start trying different intimate gels because the response to stimuli can change. “Research shows that those who recently used a vibrator scored higher on the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI), which includes Desire, Interest, Lubrication, Arousal, Satisfaction, and Orgasm,” explains sexologist Dr. Jess, adding, “This correlation suggests that it is possible that changes in their sexual habits could temporarily impact sexual functioning.”

    It is important to see a doctor if you have pain during intercourse that is not relieved by a moisturizer.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Prevent Antimicrobial Resistance by Properly Treating Wounds
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Prevent Antimicrobial Resistance by Properly Treating Wounds

    The skin is the organ in charge of protecting our body against microbes and bacteria, therefore, when it is broken, regardless of the size
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER