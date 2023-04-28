Volaris Costa Rica Increases Flights to Los Angeles and New York

Volaris Costa Rica announced this Thursday the expansion of its operations with new flight frequencies to New York and Los Angeles, starting on July 10 of this year. “This frequency expansion responds to the growing demand for tourist trips between Costa Rica and the United States, and is part of Volaris Costa Rica’s growth strategy, with the purpose of offering our customers more and better opportunities to travel with the lower prices”, said Ronny Rodríguez, director of Corporate Development for Volaris.

The details of the new frequencies available are as follows:

As of July 10th, 2023

San José (SJO) – Guatemala (GUA) – Los Angeles (LAX), on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Leaving San José at 8:16 a.m. and arriving in Guatemala at 9:49 a.m.

Leaving Guatemala at 11:19 a.m., and arriving in Los Angeles at 3:15 p.m.

Los Angeles (LAX) – Guatemala (GUA) – San José (SJO), Monday, Thursday and Saturday

Leaving Los Angeles at 4:36 p.m. and arriving in Guatemala at 10:27 p.m.

Leaving Guatemala at 11:36 p.m. and arriving in San José at 1:08 a.m.

As of July 11th, 2023

San José (SJO) – San Salvador (SAL) – New York (JFK), Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Leaving San José at 1:51 p.m. and arriving in El Salvador at 3:08 p.m.

Leaving San Salvador at 4:08 p.m., and arriving in New York at 11:00 p.m.

New York (JFK) – San Salvador (SAL) – San José (SJO), on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday

Leaving New York at 2:09 a.m. and arriving in San Salvador at 5:00 a.m.

Leaving San Salvador at 6:00 a.m., and arriving in San José at 7:16 a.m.