Virtual Conversation Addresses Behaviors that Lead to Thinking About Suicide in Costa Rica

Identifying signs and behaviors that lead people to think about suicide is the topic that a group of specialists addressed in a conversation broadcasted through the Facebook of the Costa Rican College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Epidemic proportions

More than 700,000 people take their own lives after numerous suicide attempts annually, a problem in which Costa Rica is not immune, according to figures from the Pan American Health Organization.

“Suicide is a public health problem which has increased in recent years, that is why, through these spaces, we seek to raise awareness in the population, so as to identify signs that allow us to know if a loved one is considering making a decision of this caliber, thus help prevent and create hope in these people”, said Dr. Cindy Vega of the Governing Board of the College of Physicians and coordinator of the discussion.

Specialists recognize that there are risk factors that can increase the chances that a person may commit a suicide attempt, among which predisposing factors such as disease stand out.