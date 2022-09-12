More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Virtual Conversation Addresses Behaviors that Lead to Thinking About Suicide in Costa Rica

    More than 700,000 people take their own lives annually

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Identifying signs and behaviors that lead people to think about suicide is the topic that a group of specialists addressed in a conversation broadcasted through the Facebook of the Costa Rican College of Physicians and Surgeons.

    Epidemic proportions

    More than 700,000 people take their own lives after numerous suicide attempts annually, a problem in which Costa Rica is not immune, according to figures from the Pan American Health Organization.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “Suicide is a public health problem which has increased in recent years, that is why, through these spaces, we seek to raise awareness in the population, so as to identify signs that allow us to know if a loved one is considering making a decision of this caliber, thus help prevent and create hope in these people”, said Dr. Cindy Vega of the Governing Board of the College of Physicians and coordinator of the discussion.

    Specialists recognize that there are risk factors that can increase the chances that a person may commit a suicide attempt, among which predisposing factors such as disease stand out.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleMetaverse: a Passing Fad or New Reality?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Metaverse: a Passing Fad or New Reality?

    The metaverse can also contribute to society and offer opportunities to those who have a physical disability or who suffer from social
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER