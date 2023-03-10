USA Recognizes Tica Doris Ríos with the 2023 Brave Women International Award

Thanks to her work as a promoter of the rights of indigenous peoples in Costa Rica, Doris Ríos will be honored by the United States government with the 2023 Brave Women International Award.

The activity will take place at the White House and the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, with the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, will participate in it.People interested in the activity can view the activity at the following links: whitehouse.gov/live .

Doris Ríos is a renowned Cabécar indigenous leader and highly respected member of the Kichá indigenous community; In addition, she is the Vice President of the National Indigenous Board of Costa Rica, which implements programs for indigenous communities focused on agriculture, animal care, reforestation, and cultural education.

Likewise, the Costa Rican acts as a consultant to legislators, institutions of the executive and judicial power, international organizations and civil society on how development projects or legislation can affect indigenous territories, helping to promote the philosophy of “buenvivir” in harmony with the environment.

Recognizing their exceptional courage, strength and leadership

A total of 12 women from around the world, including Ríos from Costa Rica, receive the award that recognizes their exceptional courage, strength and leadership in the defense of peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality and empowerment of women, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

The United States Ambassador, Cynthia Telles, asserted that women like Ríos contribute to creating a better world.“I admire Doris’s work as a promoter of the rights of indigenous peoples in Costa Rica,” she pointed out.Since March 2007, the US Department of State has recognized more than 180 awardees from more than 80 countries.

International Visitor Leadership Program exchange and network

Following the ceremony, Rios will participate in a two-week International Visitor Leadership Program exchange and network with their US counterparts in Washington, DC; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Los Angeles, California, where she will cultivate relationships with her peers to share strategies and ideas to empower women and girls around the world, in all their diversity.