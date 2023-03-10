More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    USA Recognizes Tica Doris Ríos with the 2023 Brave Women International Award

    As a promoter for the rights of indigenous peoples

    By TCRN STAFF
    16
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Thanks to her work as a promoter of the rights of indigenous peoples in Costa Rica, Doris Ríos will be honored by the United States government with the 2023 Brave Women International Award.

    The activity will take place at the White House and the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, with the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, will participate in it.People interested in the activity can view the activity at the following links: whitehouse.gov/live.

    Doris Ríos is a renowned Cabécar indigenous leader and highly respected member of the Kichá indigenous community; In addition, she is the Vice President of the National Indigenous Board of Costa Rica, which implements programs for indigenous communities focused on agriculture, animal care, reforestation, and cultural education.

    Likewise, the Costa Rican acts as a consultant to legislators, institutions of the executive and judicial power, international organizations and civil society on how development projects or legislation can affect indigenous territories, helping to promote the philosophy of “buenvivir” in harmony with the environment.

    Recognizing their exceptional courage, strength and leadership

    A total of 12 women from around the world, including Ríos from Costa Rica, receive the award that recognizes their exceptional courage, strength and leadership in the defense of peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality and empowerment of women, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

    The United States Ambassador, Cynthia Telles, asserted that women like Ríos contribute to creating a better world.“I admire Doris’s work as a promoter of the rights of indigenous peoples in Costa Rica,” she pointed out.Since March 2007, the US Department of State has recognized more than 180 awardees from more than 80 countries.

    International Visitor Leadership Program exchange and network

    Following the ceremony, Rios will participate in a two-week International Visitor Leadership Program exchange and network with their US counterparts in Washington, DC; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Los Angeles, California, where she will cultivate relationships with her peers to share strategies and ideas to empower women and girls around the world, in all their diversity.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceEsteban Arrieta
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Why Are There Almost No Statues Of Women In Costa Rica?
    Next article
    US Fears Invasion of Canada’s “Incredibly Intelligent Super Pigs”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Angie Cruickshank is the New Advocate for the Inhabitants of Costa Rica

    After several weeks of discussion, suspensions and definition analysis by the faction leaders of the congressional benches, there would
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »