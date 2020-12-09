More
    US Tourist Arrivals Quadrupled and European Arrivals Doubled in November

    By TCRN STAFF
    24,606 Americans and 4,322 Europeans entered Costa Rica by air during November. “This signal that we receive from the most important tourist markets for Costa Rica is encouraging to more than 600,000 Costa Ricans who directly and indirectly live from tourism.” This was expressed by the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, after the news that US arrivals quadrupled from October to November, and European arrivals doubled.

    24,606 Americans arrived in Costa Rica by air during the month of November, while in October that figure was 6,115. In the case of European tourists, 4,322 arrived in the country in November and 2,072 in October.

    Entry by air of tourists is less than the 20% that existed before the Pandemic

    Regarding the estimates in the sector, Segura called for calm, since this influx of tourists (36,044 in total during November) is less than the 20% that existed before the Pandemic. For this reason, the Minister insisted on maintaining the correct application of sanitary measures, the use of masks, physical distancing and respecting social bubbles.

    From August 1st, the gradual reactivation of the international tourism industry began, first with commercial flights from the European Union, and later from November 1st, the air and maritime border was opened to all countries.

    Marianela Sanabria
    Héctor Méndez
