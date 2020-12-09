The Executive Branch also asked the universities, the Judicial Branch, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Legislative Assembly to join the initiative

The ministries and agencies of the Executive Power will not be able to hold parties and end-of-year gatherings, following a guideline issued by the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, to avoid contagion of COVID-19.

In addition, the guideline invites the Legislative Power, the Judicial Power, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, municipalities and state universities, who due to their autonomy do not fall within the presidential mandate, to join in this mandate.

“A guideline has been issued, by the President of the Republic, not to carry out social activities, gatherings, and celebrations during this end of the year,” said the President of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexander Solís , at a press conference.

Now is not the time

“Many times, even with their own resources, people make collections and prepare these activities, it is not the time to carry out this type of gathering,” added Solís. The document was signed by the President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, and the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Gennina Dinarte.

The end and beginning of the year recess, for the public sector, will be from December 23rd with return to functions on January 4th, 2021. Meanwhile, the country is going through an “early second wave” of COVID-19, Health Minister Daniel Salas said in late November.

Currently, Costa Rica accumulates 147,430 confirmed cases of the disease and those hospitalized already reach 619 people. Among them, 230 people are in Intensive Care Units, 64% of the total capacity of public hospitals.