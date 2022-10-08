Universities from The United States, Canada and Peru Visited Costa Rica in Search of Alliances and Student Exchanges

With the aim of publicizing Costa Rica’s exportable educational offer, through experiential experiences on university campuses, the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) organized the visit of six international universities to institutions in the country.

The educational centers from abroad that came to Costa Rica -with an interest in topics such as faculty-led programs, internships and programs with populations such as the indigenous- are: Bradley University and Greene International Institute of Broward College from the United States; Saint Mary’s University, St. Lawrence College and Western University of Canada; as well as the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC).

For their part, the Costa Rican institutions that participated in this mission of international PROCOMER buyers were: Universidad Latina, Universidad Fundepos, Universidad Veritas, Universidad Santa Paula, Universidad Hispanoamericana, ULACIT, CATIE, UCR, Universidad Creativa, Universidad para La Paz, TEC, UNIBE, Texas Tech Costa Rica, AMURA/ Global Learning Programs and Refugio La Marta.

Human talent and quality

“The services sector in our country is characterized by human talent and quality. These are two highly recognized axes in international markets and reasons why they seek us out as business partners, such is the case of the universities participating in this buyer mission”, stated Erick Ulate, director of Exports at PROCOMER.

Jorge Campos, in charge of International Programs at Fundepos, mentioned that “the BTM event allowed Fundepos to present its academic, technical and research offer to several Canadian and one Peruvian university. Good opportunities for joint work are emerging with the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC), which requested collaboration for the training of its teaching staff and students on sustainability issues, to incorporate it transversally in all the activities of that university”.

For his part, the general director of the Hispano-American University, Marco Urbina, added that “the Hispano-American University, in its internationalization process, has signed agreements with more than 25 universities in Europe, North and South America that allow academic collaborations, research and student exchanges. PROCOMER has been a strategic ally for many years and the BTM is an important opportunity to establish more relevant contacts that will create new opportunities for UH students”.

Buyers Trade Mission

This education sector mission was developed within the framework of the Buyers Trade Mission (BTM) 2022, which this year brought together 600 Costa Rican exporters with 400 buyers from 47 countries, and around 4,000 business meetings were held, of which 25 were of the education sector.

According to the organization Open Doors (United States), between 2019 and 2020 more than 3,900 American students chose Costa Rica as a destination to pursue their studies.