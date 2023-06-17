More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    UNESCO Calls to Protect Rich Biodiversity of Central America

    This organization highlighted in a statement "the importance of biodiversity in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama

    By TCRN STAFF
    17
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The UNESCO office in Central America last Monday urged the region to value its rich diversity and to work to restore the links between humans and nature, as well as to take actions to protect species and ecosystems. “We are committed to transforming our region through 3 fundamental pillars: restoring the relationship between humans and nature, conserving our ecosystems, and empowering youth as agents of change. We know that only through alliances will we be able to build a sustainable future, avoiding the loss of biodiversity, said the director of the UNESCO Regional Office in San José, Alexander Leicht, in a statement.

    According to various studies, Central America is home to between 5% and 12% of the world’s biodiversity, but it is also one of the world’s most vulnerable areas to climate change and natural disasters. Within the framework of World Environment Day, UNESCO highlighted in a statement “the importance of biodiversity in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, and the need to take measures for its conservation”.

    Facing an accelerated degradation of its natural resources

    UNESCO stressed that the Central American region is known for its natural wealth and diverse ecosystems, but that it is currently “facing an accelerated degradation of its natural resources, which threatens the survival of numerous species, puts our natural heritage at risk and cultural”. “It is a good day to reflect on the loss of biodiversity as one of the three interrelated planetary crises we face as humanity, along with climate change and pollution”, he also noted.

    Declared as World Heritage to promote conservation and solutions to environmental challenges

    Likewise, UNESCO highlighted the importance of the sites that it has declared as World Heritage to promote conservation and solutions to environmental challenges, and called on the population to adopt sustainable practices to protect biodiversity and natural resources. “Education for sustainable development is essential to raise awareness and promote positive change. In the region, greater investment is required in educational programs that highlight the importance of biodiversity and endangered ecosystems, encouraging youth to become defenders of nature”, added UNESCO.

    Finally, this entity also asked governments, organizations, companies and citizens to work together to protect the region’s biodiversity.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    A Study Reveals Dogs Can Understand and Learn Different Languages
    Next article
    ECLAC Says that the Escazú Agreement Allows “Advance” towards More Sustainable Societies
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Learn All about Plant Medicine and How It Can Be Discovered Through a Couples Retreat inCosta Rica

    A herbalist is a professional caretaker who connects people with plants, who sees them as whole individuals regardless of what disease
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »