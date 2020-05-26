This Friday, May 22th, at a press conference in the Presidential Palace auditorium, on the occasion of the “International Day for Biological Diversity”, and as a strategy to mitigate the socio-economic impacts generated by the global COVID-19 Pandemic,

the Government of Costa Rica launched the “Mujeres+Natura” (Women+Nature) program, aimed at environmental management and strengthening women`s economic autonomy,

addressing gender gaps in nature management and advance towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr reported that “Mujeres+Natura” is a unique program in Latin America and the Caribbean,

making Costa Rica a worldwide benchmark in the search for concrete actions to guarantee the link between nature and gender equality and the empowerment of women.

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE),

the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Office of the First Vice President of the Republic.

Campbell Barr explained that,

as one of the first actions of the initiative, three financial mechanisms will be made available to give financial resources to women that contribute in safeguarding Costa Rican natural capital, at a crucial moment like the one we are experiencing.

The Vice President`s staff presented the first effective actions of the “Mujeres+Natura” program:

1. FONAFIFO credit at your side, to promote economic development and improve the quality of life for rural women:

This is a credit loan of up to five million colones with a fiduciary guarantee, a term of ten years and a fixed rate of 4% per year for productive development, working capital, infrastructure, equipment and innovative forest-related projects.

There are also other lines of credit for higher amounts with other types of guarantees (mortgage, furniture or legal pledge).

With simple requirements, women who want to apply for this credit should call 2545-3500 or visit the website www.fonafifo.go.cr.

2. MUJERES NATURA credit, to integrate the gender perspective, equality, and empowerment of women in the management of biodiversity:

It is a financing grant by Fundecooperación, of up to ten million colonies, with a maximum term of five years. Those who do not have a mortgage, movable, pledge, or fiduciary guarantee can request the FIDEIMAS guarantee.

Women who want to apply for this credit should call 2225-4507, write a WhatsApp at 8615-2112

or visit the website www.fundecooperacion.org.

3.Payment of Environmental Services to Women. Starting this Monday, FONAFIFO will prioritize the Payment of Environmental Services (PSA), to women who own forest plantations:

The PSA consists of a financial recognition by the State for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions,

protecting biodiversity and water, as well as the scenic beauty service provided by forests.

Women who want to apply to the PSA should call 2545-3500 or visit the website www.fonafifo.go.cr.